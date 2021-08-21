OPINION: Latest Oxbow complaint shows local frustration
The latest complaint against the Oxbow Calcining plant in Port Arthur by a local group in partnership with the Environmental Integrity Project raises an interesting point in this long-running issue. The Port Arthur Community Action Network wants the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to investigate whether the civil rights of area residents are being violated because of the company’s alleged pollution — which if it does violate federal standards, should be illegal anyway.www.beaumontenterprise.com
