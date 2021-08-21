Cancel
Cleveland, OH

11-year-old girl shot during gun fight in Cleveland

By Camryn Justice
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 7 days ago
A child was injured in a shooting that occurred in Cleveland Friday afternoon, according to Cleveland police.

Police said around 1:26 p.m., occupants of two vehicles began shooting at each other in the 11600 block of Kinsman Road.

During the exchange of gunfire, an 11-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet.

The girl was stabilized after the shooting, police said.

No additional information was provided and detectives are continuing their investigation.

Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering up to $5,000 cash reward for anonymous tips in regards to the shooting. Tipsters can call 216-25CRIME or online .

