OAKLAND — Of course it was going to be like this. This close, this tense, this dramatic. Sunday’s iteration of the Bay Bridge Series — the last of the 2021 season — had quite the billing to live up to. The Giants had taken three of the first five games, two of which they won in extras. The A’s outscored SF, 20-17, in the aggregate. The rivals are both in October contention, in first and second of their divisions.