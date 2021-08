Fires both Friday and Sunday on the site of the new Pentucket Regional Middle and High School building project were quickly extinguished, but remain under investigation. West Newbury Fire Chief Michael Dwyer and Pentucket Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said Sunday’s fire was reported about 3:45 p.m. at the 22 Main St. campus. Firefighters found smoke showing from the roof in the rear of the construction site. A first alarm sounded followed minutes later by a second alarm, sending in mutual aid units from several area communities to the scene. Friday’s fire was reported at 11:20 a.m. In that case, first responders found smoke coming from the roof area of the new high school. Firefighters brought the fire under control within a half-hour.