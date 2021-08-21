WATCH NOW: Smith River Festival returns with a splash

The Smith River Fest, left ashore last summer by the COVID-19 pandemic, returned to the Smith River and the Smith River Sports Complex on Saturday. This free family event included the Smith River Boat Race, Helgramite Hustle Mud Run, a petting zoo, a casting pond, rocking-climbing wall, bounce houses, demo pool, live music and a beer garden. Organizers also added free river tubing, yoga by the river, a massage station, trailside bike repair clinic, water gun battle station and magic by Joseph Yong Illusionist. And, of coruse, there was the Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge's annual Blue Ridge Duck Race.