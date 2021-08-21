Cancel
DONNA'S DAY: Blow a bubble card

By Donna Erickson
mycouriertribune.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf your young kids and grandkids like blowing bubbles, they'll love this activity. When the colored bubbles dry on construction paper, they will become the eye-catching background for one-of-a-kind artwork. Here's the stuff you'll need:. • Pie pan or wide-mouth cup. • Liquid poster paint. • Liquid dishwashing detergent and...

