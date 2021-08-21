Boeing's Starliner (CST-100) - Discussion Thread 5
Boeing knows how to handle software. See Space Shuttle, X-37, IUS, Orbital Express, ISS, 43 BSS-601, 55 BSS-702 Those are mostly older programs. I don't think you should leave out the most recent and most important demonstration of Boeing's ability to "handle software" - the 737 Max MCAS that overruled the pilots flight control inputs and dove two aircraft filled with passengers and crew into the ground killing all on board.forum.nasaspaceflight.com
