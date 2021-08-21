Cancel
Boeing's Starliner (CST-100) - Discussion Thread 5

 7 days ago

Boeing knows how to handle software. See Space Shuttle, X-37, IUS, Orbital Express, ISS, 43 BSS-601, 55 BSS-702 Those are mostly older programs. I don't think you should leave out the most recent and most important demonstration of Boeing's ability to "handle software" - the 737 Max MCAS that overruled the pilots flight control inputs and dove two aircraft filled with passengers and crew into the ground killing all on board.

If you narrowly construe Commercial Crew as only ferrying people to and from ISS, there's another NASA role for both Starliner and D2: Ferrying people to and from LEO so they can catch their ride to NRHO. This of course isn't a thing yet, but LSS is likely to be staged out of LEO eventually, and I wouldn't be surprised if whoever wins the #2 slot for LETS will have the same capability. Then you can swap an SLS/Orion for a CCP flight and some extra tanker launches, and save your self about a billion bucks.
Delivered: 122 - 2T-17T (6T was refurbished as 6T1), 19T-21T, 23T-125T. Used: 93 - 2T-17T, 19T-21T, 23T-86T, 89T, 97T, 99T-102T, 104T, 105T, 107T, 109T. Available: 29 - 87T, 88T, 90T-96T, 98T, 103T, 106T, 108T, 110T-125T. 98T - OFT-2 (was planned before delay) 119T - Landsat-9 Full Member. Posts: 477. Germany.
Boeing suffered another disappointment, as the company was forced to delay its Starliner launch, sending it back to the factory to resolve an issue. As private companies race to provide NASA services, as well as capitalize on the commercialization of space, Boeing has been developing a reusable capsule to ferry crew back and forth to the International Space Station (ISS). Unfortunately, Boeing’s project has been plagued with issues and delays.
Short static wire rope is very far from a spring, especially if deformed as described above - it is an excellent and reliable energy absorber. A lot fewer moving parts and failure points than "just" shocks and springs. What is the stroke length for deceleration by a deforming cable? A...
The reason people don't like hoverslam is because, if all goes well, 99% of the time, you won't need to stop and hover before landing. Everything will work correctly and you can have a smooth curve between re-entry and touching down. However - there will be this one time in a hundred where one of your engines is having a bad day, you misjudged your cross-range speed, there is a crater full of boulders where the computer says to land or some other thing will occur that isn't perfectly within operating procedures. On that one time in a hundred, you will be very glad that you aren't hoverslamming. You will have a moment to realise there is a problem and take action to avoid it ruining your day and the rest of your life. I think people can sense that this is the case. You don't need to be an uber engineer to know that things can go wrong. Cutting out all margin of error when returning a hundred people from orbit is highly dangerous.
A Japanese interception of a Chinese-developed uncrewed air system (UAS) over the East China Sea has prompted questions about whether the platform has entered service with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). Japanese military aircraft intercepted the Tengoen Technology TB-001 Scorpion medium... Interception Of Chinese UAS Prompts Questions is part of...
TUFROC is HRSI tiles covered with an RCC cap. No SpaceX tile (either those on Starship now nor those seen previously) have had RCC caps. TUFROC was mentioned among a whole bunch of other TPS technologies as part of a Space Act Agreement, and for some bizarre reason it's been latched onto as some sort of perceived super-TPS for no apparent reason.
Astroporter: The crew set up the work area and worked with the Astrobee ground team in conducting science for the Astroporter Mass Property Learner. Astroporter is a suite of software that enables collaborative behavior between multiple robots in space, including algorithms for handling changes in mass properties of free-flying systems as they collaborate in the transport of cargo. The primary objective is to enable Astrobee to serve as a cargo tug for large objects as part of a roadmap for in-space servicing, and to allow use of the Astrobee facility to validate control strategies for future efforts.
People accept the structural inefficiency for those features. For what it’s worth, my guess is that SpaceX, who are no dummies, are accepting the structural disadvantages and propellant management complexities of sideways reentry because they need it for Mars. The Martian atmosphere is uncertain from day to day and season...
Funny :-) Just for those not familiar with corporate governance, the shareholders are in charge of the board, the board is in charge of the CEO, and the CEO is in charge of operations. So given Musk owns over 20% of Tesla and his integral connection to the brand, he does have latitude as CEO. Besides, I think the chairwoman and Elon are on the same page. I know your point was a good joke, but just wanted to share this info for those not familiar.
A new batch of 34 @OneWeb satellites was delivered to Baikonur. The specialists transported the satellites to the cosmodrome, where the joint technical team started preparing the satellites for the upcoming launch. The launch is scheduled for September 14, 2021. Senior Member. Posts: 12522. Liked: 1723. Likes Given: 152. «...
If reuse of SS doesn't workout... My opinion: The only way Starship reuse will fail is if SpaceX goes bankrupt. Remember, the whole company is focused on settling Mars. Every employee has bought into this goal. Every SpaceX job posting states this right at the top. And since Starship rapid reuse is fundamental to attaining this goal, they'll just keep trying until it works. They'll never give up.
Also for the sake of argument, lets ignore politics for the time being, as I am more curious the functional constraints at play here. Policy issues are a topic for another day. This is going to be a problem, because the high cost of entry relegates this to soverign nations, or individuals with the wealth of soverign nations. And there simply is no national or international benifit in going beyond geosynchronus orbit. Even asteroid mining threatens to destabilize the markets, which is bad for nations. "Becoming Multiplanetary" is a bridge too far for a nation- distances and travel times that are ungovernable.

