We’re not sure who was more impressive between LaMonte Wade Jr. and Gabe Kapler in the San Francisco Giants’ 6-5 road win against the Oakland Athletics Saturday night. On one hand, Wade enters the game at the top of the ninth inning as a pinch-hitter with the Giants down by a run and then proceeded to smack a two-run homer to give San Francisco the lead. On the other hand, Kapler somehow had the guts to pull Darin Ruf from the game to get Wade to the plate against Oakland closer Lou Trivino even though Ruf had just smoked one out of the field two innings earlier.