Combat Sports

Andy Ruiz Undergoes Knee Surgery, Expects To Fight In December

By Ryan Shepard
 7 days ago
Former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz underwent successful knee surgery on Tuesday in Mexico. Initially, Ruiz was expected to fight Charles Martin in October, but he opted to undergo surgery after reportedly putting it off for years. Now, he’s hoping to return to the ring before the end of the year.

New York City, NY
