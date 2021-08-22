Andy Ruiz Undergoes Knee Surgery, Expects To Fight In December

For The last 25 years, Manny Pacquiao has challenged the notions many of us have when it comes to boxing. He’s pushed through eight weight classes and taken on all challengers regardless of their status. Somehow, he’s managed to continue fighting at a high level into his early 40s. With that said, his longevity will be tested as he takes on a skilled counter puncher by the name of Yordenis Ugas. The two men weren’t supposed to fight each other, but they ended up sharing the ring tonight after both of their scheduled opponents suffered injuries. While it is never great to see a fighter back out due to an injury, this fight does allow for the consolidation of WBA belts in the welterweight division. Regardless of who comes out on top, one thing is certain. There will be a singular men’s WBA welterweight champion after tonight. Now, it’s time to figure out who will wear the WBA crown.