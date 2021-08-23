'One of the best-known educators in the city': DMPS teacher and community activist dies

Des Moines Public Schools Central Campus faculty member and former Harding Middle School teacher Dr. Kristopher Rollins has died.

"He was one of the best-known educators in the city and his loss was a shock to all of us who knew him," said DMPS spokesperson Phillip Roeder.

Rollins was a cofounder of RunDSM and Movement 515, which offers free workshops for spoken word poetry, emceeing, music production, graffiti-writing and hip-hop dance. He also helped launch RunDSM’s Urban Leadership program and was part of the district-wide talent support team, which provides professional support for teachers.

Des Moines Black Liberation Movement is hosting a vigil for Rollins at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. In a tweet , the group asked community members to wear blue and bring balloons and candles.

Rollins joined DMPS 11 years ago.

Roeder said he does not have information on the cause of Rollins' death. The district found out Friday morning.

A fundraiser has been set up to support Rollins' daughter. The link can be found here .

