Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

McKenzie stops Angels, whiffs Ohtani three times in 5-1 win

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Posted by 
The Blade
The Blade
 7 days ago

CLEVELAND  — Triston McKenzie struck out Shohei Ohtani three times while pitching two-hit ball into the eighth inning, leading the Cleveland Indians to a 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday.

Ohtani leads the majors with 40 home runs, but struck out swinging in the first, third and sixth. The matchup had the crowd of 31,406 at Progressive Field buzzing and the ovation for McKenzie grew louder with each at-bat between the two.

McKenzie struck out eight and was pulled after walking José Iglesias to begin the eighth — the only free pass he allowed. The right-hander was charged with a run when Iglesias scored on Jo Adell’s groundout with Bryan Shaw pitching.

McKenzie was given a standing ovation by the Indians’ biggest crowd of the season after being removed by interim manager DeMarlo Hale.

The 24-year-old McKenzie (3-5) was coming off a dominant performance at Detroit, carrying a perfect game into the eighth inning of an 11-0 victory.

José Ramírez homered for Cleveland for the third straight game, hitting a three-run drive off Reid Detmers (1-3) in the third. Amed Rosario homered to lead off the seventh.

Ramírez doubled off the wall in the first, but Rosario was cut down at the plate by a strong relay throw. Ramírez left no doubt in his next at-bat, clearing the wall in left-center following singles by Myles Straw and Rosario. It was his team-high 29th homer of the season.

McKenzie was in the rotation when the season began, but control issues led to several trips between Cleveland and Triple-A Columbus.

HOPING TO PLAY

Angels star Mike Trout is planning to play again this season despite being sidelined since May 17 with a calf injury. The three-time AL MVP said Saturday he hasn’t given any thought to shutting down for the year.

ROAD TRIP

The teams will finish the three-game series Sunday night as part of Major League Baseball’s Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Ohtani likely will be the center of attention.

“If it’s any reaction like he gets at the ballpark I’m sure it’s going to be pretty exciting,” Trout said. “I’m trying to have him take batting practice at the Little League Field, see how far he can hit them. That’d be pretty fun. What he’s doing on the field, I can’t put anything else to it. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: RHP Alex Cobb (sore wrist) has been shut down indefinitely after having a setback while throwing.

Indians: RHP Aaron Civale, who has been out since June 22 with a sprained middle finger, will make a minor league rehab start for Double-A Akron on Sunday.

UP NEXT

RHP José Suarez (5-6) will start for the Angels on Sunday against RHP Cal Quantrill (3-2).

Comments / 0

The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
311
Followers
515
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amed Rosario
Person
Jo Adell
Person
Demarlo Hale
Person
Cal Quantrill
Person
Alex Cobb
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Myles Straw
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Triston Mckenzie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Indians#Triple A#Al Mvp#Major League Baseball#Little League Classic#Double A Akron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
Related
MLBBirmingham Star

MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani pitches, belts 40th homer in Angels' win

Shohei Ohtani tossed eight dominant innings and blasted his major league-leading 40th home run, carrying the visiting Los Angeles Angels to a 3-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday. Ohtani (8-1) limited Detroit to one run on six hits while piling up eight strikeouts. Ohtani is 4-0 in five...
MLBDerrick

Ohtani dominates on mound, homers in 3-1 Angels win

DETROIT (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his 40th homer and pitched eight sharp innings, helping the Los Angeles Angels beat Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers 3-1 on Wednesday. The crowd of 27,282 was hoping to see Cabrera hit his 500th career homer, but the slugger went 1 for 3 with first-inning single.
MLBgiants365.com

Shohei Ohtani stars as Angels beat Tigers 3-1

The teams traded runs in the 11th before the Mets scored four runs against Tyler Chatwood (1-3) in the 12th. The Giants used eight relievers, who combined for 10 2/3 innings after Anthony DeSclafani exited with right ankle discomfort in the top of the second. Jeurys Familia (7-3) surrendered an unearned run in the 11th but still got the win.
MLBchatsports.com

Angels Turn to Ohtani Looking For Second Straight Win in Baltimore

After a brutal weekend offensively in Cleveland, the Angels bounced back in a big way in their series-opening victory against the Orioles on Tuesday evening, posting a whopping 14 runs in what was their highest single-game total of the season. The Halos will try to keep the bats hot once again tonight in Baltimore, but considering the fact that they’re sending Shohei Ohtani to the mound as their starting pitcher, they might not need to in order to pick up their second straight win.
MLBclevelandstar.com

Triston McKenzie, Indians put clamps on Angels, 5-1

Triston McKenzie yielded one run and two hits while pitching into the eighth, and Jose Ramirez clubbed a three-run homer as the Cleveland Indians beat the visiting Los Angeles Angels 5-1 on Saturday. After taking a perfect game into the eighth inning at Detroit last weekend, McKenzie (3-5) was nearly...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Severino's slam leads Orioles past Ohtani, Angels 13-1

BALTIMORE -- A day after ending a 19-game losing streak, the major league-worst Baltimore Orioles handled Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels again, getting a grand slam and six RBIs from Pedro Severino in a 13-1 victory on Thursday. Ohtani led off the game with a homer, his MLB-leading...
MLBSportsGrid

Mike Trout’s Return To Angels Unclear

Sam Blum of The Athletic reports that it remains unclear when the Angels’ center fielder, Mike Trout, will return from a calf injury. The three-time AL MVP has been sidelined for the last three months and is continuing his workouts separate from the team. While Trout is making some progress,...
MLBaudacy.com

Jon Lester's advice to Anthony Rizzo revealed a lot about leaving Red Sox

We know the Jon Lester story. Back in the 2014 spring training the Red Sox offered Lester a four-year, $70 million deal, that was remarkably under market value. With the baseline set so low, the Lester camp didn't counter, knowing that the number would have to come in outrageously high in order to meet in the middle. The fear was that the overly-inflated ask would be leaked out, sending negotiations off the rails.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Red Sox who won’t be back next season if they miss the playoffs

The Boston Red Sox are staring regular season failure in the face. A once-unthinkable fate given how they started the year is becoming a reality with every defeat. Boston had been one of the best stories in all of baseball to most of us outside of the Bronx. Despite trading one of the most talented players in all of baseball just two years ago in Mookie Betts, Alex Cora had led this group to the brink of contention, and a strong AL East lead.
MLBdetroitsportsnation.com

Boston Red Sox reportedly contemplating trade for All-Star pitcher

The Boston Red Sox have been surprisingly good in 2021 and they are currently trying to hold on to a 1.5 game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East. With the MLB Trade Deadline coming on Friday afternoon, the Red Sox are reportedly looking to add a pitcher to the mix.
MLBNorwich Bulletin

Schwarber making an impact for Red Sox

BOSTON — Chaim Bloom took a lot of heat from fans who believed he didn't do enough at the trade deadline, and maybe you could argue that's true. But sufficient or not, the players he did bring in have made a difference, especially lately. Look no further than Kyle Schwarber on Wednesday night.
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox notebook: Rafael Devers’ 30th homer puts him alone on list with Ted Williams, Kyle Schwarber walks 4 times in win

BOSTON -- Chris Sale wasn’t the only member of the Red Sox to reach rarified air Thursday night. Rafael Devers’ two-run homer in the eighth inning of Boston’s blowout win was his 30th of the season, marking the second time he has reached the 30-home run mark in his young career. Devers became just the second Red Sox player -- joining Ted Williams -- to homer 30 times twice before turning 25. Devers hit 32 homers in 2019; Williams hit at least 30 homers in 1939, 1941 and 1942.
MLBYardbarker

Miguel Sano crushed 495-foot home run for young Red Sox fan

Miguel Sano absolutely annihilated a home run on Wednesday night, and apparently the dinger had some special meaning. Sano obliterated a 2-2 pitch from Nick Pivetta in the third inning of his Minnesota Twins’ 9-6 win over the Boston Red Sox in 10 innings. The home run was destroyed and cleared the sign above the Green Monster. It traveled an estimated 495 feet.

Comments / 0

Community Policy