One man dead, possible suspect in custody after shooting in Harvey

The Jefferson Parish Sheriffs Office is investigating a deadly shooting In Harvey Saturday.

According to deputies, the shooting happened at the intersection of 1st Street and Maplewood Drive.

Deputies said they responded to the location after several calls of shots being fired in the area were reported, at around 4:15 p.m. and found a 61-year-old man on the ground unconscious.

He was pronounced dead on the scene

Deputies said they currently have a suspect in custody for questioning. Neither the suspect's or the victim's identity is known at the moment.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact our Investigations Bureau at 504 364-5300 or Crimestoppers.