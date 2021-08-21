Cancel
Zach Wilson's second strong showing among 8 takeaways from Jets vs. Packers

By Tyler Calvaruso
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
The Jets made it two in a row on Saturday afternoon, defeating the Packers, 23-14, in Week 2 of the preseason.

Zach Wilson impressed once again under center, while Corey Davis and Tyler Kroft delivered on the receiving end of Wilson’s passes. New York’s second win of the preseason was not all roses, though, as the Jets struggled in certain areas and still have a lot of issues to address ahead of their preseason finale against the Eagles next weekend.

Here are eight takeaways from Gang Green’s victory over Green Bay.

Zach Wilson's rapport with Corey Davis

AP Photo/Mike Roemer

Wilson threw his No. 1 wide receiver’s way early and often in the Jets’ preseason opener. That continued against the Packers. Davis hauled in four of six targets from Wilson for 70 yards, routinely serving as the rookie’s safety blanket on third downs. Davis and Wilson are clearly in sync at this point, which is very encouraging news for New York’s offense ahead of the regular season.

Wilson makes more impressive throws

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson looked even sharper against the Packers than he did against the Giants, going 9-11 for 128 yards and two 18-yard touchdown passes to Tyler Kroft. Wilson’s numbers should be taken with a grain of salt considering they came against Green Bay’s backups, but his arm talent was on full display throughout the afternoon.

Not a good day for the defense

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets struggled to slow down the Packers’ offensive reserves, as Kurt Benkert channeled his inner Aaron Rodgers to go 11-14 for 100 yards and a touchdown. AJ Dillon ran through New York’s front seven, while Malik Taylor averaged nearly 20 yards per reception against New York’s starting defense. Not a great day at the office for Jeff Ulbrich’s unit by any means — one that raised plenty of red flags despite the group being short-handed.

Rotational approach to replacing Carl Lawson

Aug 21, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers tight end Jace Sternberger (87) tries to break a tackle from New York Jets cornerback Bryce Hall (37) in the second quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets used multiple players at right end to try and replace Carl Lawson, trotting out Bryce Huff, Hamilcar Rashed Jr. and Ronald Blair, who was making his first appearance in a game since the 2019 season. Huff has produced the most of the trio throughout the summer and is the favorite to begin the regular season as New York’s starting right defensive end, but look for Robert Saleh and Ulbrich to continue a rotational approach as they go about attempting to fill Lawson’s shoes.

What's up with the offensive line?

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Green Bay’s second-team defensive line made the Jets’ first-team offensive line look like a college unit when it came to run blocking. Wilson had a relatively clean pocket to work in, but Tevin Coleman and Ty Johnson did not have many holes to run through. New York’s offensive line is no more than an average unit at best, but the group should not have gotten bullied by a bunch of reserves.

The never-ending rash of injuries continues

AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

The Jets just can’t escape the injury bug right now. Jarrad Davis and reserve offensive lineman Conor McDermott were both carted off in the first half and did not return. New York can’t really afford to lose Davis considering his status as its starting strongside linebacker, while McDermott is veteran depth on an offensive line that is relatively young.

It's Tyler Kroft's job to lose at tight end

AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

The Jets finally got some production out of their tight end room, as Kroft was on the receiving end of two 18-yard touchdown passes from Wilson. Kroft is by no means a dynamic receiving tight end, but he is New York’s best bet at making the position a serviceable one. The starting job is Kroft’s to lose at this point.

Matt Ammendola delivers

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

The Jets might finally have their kicker. Ammendola delivered on a 54-yard field goal in the first quarter that had the distance to be good from beyond 60 yards out. He hit two more after that. Ammendola has been consistent throughout the summer and it looks like he has done enough to win the job barring a meltdown in the final week of the preseason.

