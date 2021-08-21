Severe Weather Statement issued for Salt Lake, Tooele by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 17:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Salt Lake; Tooele A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT FOR WESTERN SALT LAKE...DAVIS AND NORTHEASTERN TOOELE COUNTIES At 550 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles northwest of Great Salt Lake South of the Causeway to 11 miles west of Skull Valley, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, Layton, Bountiful, Tooele, Farmington, Grantsville, West Jordan, South Jordan, Kaysville, North Salt Lake, Centerville, Woods Cross, Stansbury Park, West Bountiful, Ophir, Kearns, Delle, Salt Lake City International Airport and Tooele Army Depot. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 314 and 315, and between mile markers 317 and 330. Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 66 and 117. This lines of storms has a history of producing wind gusts to 65 mph even behind the main area of thunderstorms. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH