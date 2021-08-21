The Houston Dynamo vs FC Dallas: how to watch, lineups, and more

The Houston Dynamo are on a 4 game losing streak and 13 game winless streak so this team is desperate to turn things around and what better time than a derby game against in-state rivals FC Dallas. Earlier in the season the Dynamo made the trip up I-45 to Frisco, TX and drew FCD 1-1 in May. This time, Dallas will make the trip down to H-Town to visit BBVA Stadium. The Dynamo have slid down the standings all the way to 12th place with Dallas not too far ahead at the 10th spot and within striking distance of the Dynamo.