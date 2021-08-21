Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

The Houston Dynamo vs FC Dallas: how to watch, lineups, and more

By Gribbs
dynamotheory.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Houston Dynamo are on a 4 game losing streak and 13 game winless streak so this team is desperate to turn things around and what better time than a derby game against in-state rivals FC Dallas. Earlier in the season the Dynamo made the trip up I-45 to Frisco, TX and drew FCD 1-1 in May. This time, Dallas will make the trip down to H-Town to visit BBVA Stadium. The Dynamo have slid down the standings all the way to 12th place with Dallas not too far ahead at the 10th spot and within striking distance of the Dynamo.

www.dynamotheory.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fc Dallas#Fc Dallas#H Town#Questtexas Channel 55#Houston Dynamo Fc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLSlafc.com

MLS Recap | MLS All-Stars (3)1-1(2) Liga MX All-Stars 8/25/21

It took penalties to settle, but in the first of a new era for the MLS All-Stars facing off against the Liga MX All-Stars, it was FC Dallas rising star Ricardo Pepi stepping up to take and score the final spot kick to win the 2021 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target.
MLSchatsports.com

How to Watch Minnesota United vs. LA Galaxy: Lineups, odds, game thread

The LA Galaxy will attempt to extend their unbeaten run to four games, when they take on Minnesota United in St. Paul on Saturday afternoon in a nationally televised game. The Galaxy are coming off a four-point week last week, a nice midweek win over Real Salt Lake and then a somewhat frustrating home draw against the Vancouver Whitecaps at the weekend. With a full week off before the next game, hopefully the Galaxy feel refreshed and ready for the next challenge ahead.
MLSfccincinnati.com

How to Watch FC Cincinnati vs Montréal

Catch FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium tonight as they take on Montréal at 7:30 PM. The game will be televised in-market on Star64 or on FCCincinnati.com. Out-of-Market fans can watch on ESPN+ or listen on iHeartRadio. For more information and to stream the game, visit our streaming page here.
MLShoustondynamofc.com

INSIDE THE 18: Houston Dynamo FC vs. Colorado Rapids

DYNAMO STARTING XI (4-3-3): Marko Marić; Maynor Figueroa, Teenage Hadebe, Tim Parker (c), Griffin Dorsey; Derrick Jones, Matias Vera, Adalberto Carrasquilla; Sam Junqua, Maxi Urruti, Fafa Picault. INDIVIDUAL PLAYER NOTES:. GK Marko Marić will earn his 42nd start for the Dynamo and can earn his seventh clean sheet in MLS. DF Sam Junqua...
MLShoustondynamofc.com

Houston Dynamo FC goalkeeper Kyle Morton returns from Memphis 901 FC

Houston Dynamo FC goalkeeper Kyle Morton returned to the club after a five-game loan with Memphis 901 FC with the USL Championship. The goalkeeper finished with 24 saves in five appearances for Memphis. Morton was voted the USL Championship Player of the Week after an eight-save performance in his first game with the team on July 12.
MLSfccincinnati.com

How to Watch FC Cincinnati vs New England Revolution

Catch FC Cincinnati on the road as they take on the New England Revolution tonight at 8 P.M. The game will be televised in-market on Star64 or on FCCincinnati.com. Out-of-Market fans can watch on ESPN+ or listen on iHeartRadio. For more information and to stream the game, visit our streaming page here.
MLSfcdallas.com

LINEUP NOTES, pres. by UnitedHealthcare: FC Dallas vs. Sporting KC | 8.14.21

FRISCO, Texas - Head coach Luchi Gonzalez makes two changes to his starting lineup as FC Dallas takes on Sporting KC for the second time this season at 7:30PM at Toyota Stadium. Here's the lineup notes, pres. by UnitedHealthcare. Hedges Returns & Starts. FC Dallas' captain and all-time appearance leader...
MLSchatsports.com

FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders: Game Thread

FC Dallas looks to rebound following their first home loss since 2019 as they host the Seattle Sounders on Wednesday night. Seattle is coming off a big week that saw them defeat Tigres in the Leagues Cup before their massive 6-2 win over rivals Portland on Sunday night. Key player...
MLSchatsports.com

Sounders vs FC Dallas, recap: Ruidíaz is on fire

Another trip to Texas with a heavily rotated starting lineup, another 1-0 win courtesy of a Raúl Ruidíaz golazo! The Seattle Sounders claimed all three points against FC Dallas thanks to the superest of super subs. The team weathered quite a storm as Dallas held just under 65% of possession and took 18 shots to Seattle’s 9, but for all the pressure Spencer Richey was only forced to make 2 saves. That’s at least in part due to the performance by the players in front of the goalkeeper, as Dallas had 6 blocked shots with 2 of those coming inside the Seattle penalty area.
MLSFresno Bee

Houston aims to stop 4-game skid when it hosts FC Dallas

FC Dallas (5-9-6) vs. Houston Dynamo (3-8-9) Houston; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT. Houston -110, FC Dallas -110BOTTOM LINE: Houston looks to break a four-game losing streak with a victory over FC Dallas. The Dynamo finished 4-10-9 overall in the 2020 season while going 3-3-4 at home. Houston averaged 1.3 goals...
MLSHouston Chronicle

Dynamo seek a better start against FC Dallas to break streak

When the going is tough, the last thing a struggling team wants to do is make it tougher. Unfortunately for the Dynamo, that’s exactly what they’ve been doing recently. As they prepare to host FC Dallas (5-9-6, 21 points) in the Texas Derby Saturday night, they are riding a four-game losing streak, and all four of those losses have one ugly thing in common.
Orlando, FLchatsports.com

Orlando City vs. Nashville SC: Preview, How to Watch, TV Info, Live Stream, Lineups, Match Thread, and More

Welcome to your match thread for a Wednesday night match-up between Orlando City (8-4-6, 30 points) and Nashville SC (7-2-10, 31 points) at Nissan Stadium. It’s the first of three scheduled meetings between the two southeastern sides this season and the first of two in Nashville. The Lions will return to Nissan Stadium on Sept. 29 and Nashville SC will make the return trip to Exploria Stadium on Halloween.

Comments / 0

Community Policy