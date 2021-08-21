Special Weather Statement issued for Colbert, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 18:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Colbert; Franklin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Colbert and northeastern Franklin Counties through 745 PM CDT At 658 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cherokee, or 11 miles northeast of Tishomingo State Park, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Russellville, Cherokee, Belgreen, Malone, Posey Loop, Mt Hester, Cedar Creek Reservoir, Srygley Church, Maud and Allsboro. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH