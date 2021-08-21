The lowdown on Manchester United ahead of clash with Southampton

1) What is the feeling for United fans going into this season? With new signings on board, can you see a title challenge?. “Optimistic but not naive. I think we stand a chance and that’s a nice position to be in as a fan, but not one I’ve experienced very often since the days of Sir Alex Ferguson. City are still the ones to catch and they could easily end up with Harry Kane before deadline day. Ultimately, if we can improve our form at home this season and concede less goals from set-pieces, I think Solskjaer could surprise a few.”