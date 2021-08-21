Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

TIGERS STUMBLE IN HOME OPENER: Strengths And Weaknesses Both On Display

By Jim Shiley
gpkmedia.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tiger’s Friday night season opener at Tiger Stadium both exposed some areas of weakness and highlighted a few athletes capable of highlight film performances, that everyone will want to keep their eyes on. Though the 48-0 rout wasn’t what the team or fans had hoped for, it still provided plenty of excitement on hand when the Tigers faced off against Tularosa. Just to see Tigers on the field under the Friday night lights, in a stadium filled with cheering fans, the Tiger band playing and a rejuvenated Tiger cheer team leading the cheer made for a great evening. The only thing better would have been, of course, to come away with the win.

www.gpkmedia.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thoreau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiger Stadium#Tigers#Tularosa#Kchs Fm#Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Leetonia, OH27 First News

Another local high school football game canceled for tonight

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The high school football game between Leetonia and Mathews has been canceled for Friday night due to a positive COVID-19 test at Leetonia. The game was to be a Mustangs’ home contest, and could possibly be rescheduled for a later date. The Bears have an open...
Elba, ALelba-clipper.com

Tigers are excited about season opener

The Elba Tigers will kick off the 2021 high school football season Friday night when they travel to Daleville to tangle with the 3A Daleville Warhawks. Elba owns a 15-6 series edge over the Warhawks, and while the two rivals have split their last four contests, the Tigers posted a lopsided 50-0 win a year ago.
College SportsDaily Iberian

Tigers and Cajuns both ranked in preseason polls

For the first time LSU and UL Lafayette are both ranked in both the Associated Press and USA Today AFCA Coaches preseason polls. LSU is ranked No. 16 and UL is 23rd in the preseason Associated Press poll, which was released by the news organization on Monday. Last week the...
Auburn, ALauburntigers.com

Tigers host No. 12 BYU in home opener

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn (1-0-0) hosts No. 12 BYU (1-0-0) in the team's home opener Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the Auburn Soccer Complex. The game will be available for streaming on SEC Network+ and will also be broadcast on WEGL 91.1. dmission to the Auburn Soccer Complex is free.
Norman, OKNorman Transcript

Prep Cross Country: Tigers open season at home, finishes, second, third

Though it’s called the “Preseason Challenge,” for Norman High’s boys and girls cross country programs, it marked the first event of the varsity season. Santa Fe South ran away with both team titles on the NHS Cross Country Course, behind Irving Middle School, its girls finishing with a score of 47 and its boys with a score of 32.
Montana StateParsons Sun

Montana State identifies strengths, weaknesses after scrimmage

Two weeks before his team’s season opener, Brent Vigen appreciates the program’s urgency and focus. The Montana State head coach noticed the Bobcats’ effort during a scrimmage Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. But he emphasized they must maintain this going into their first game Sept. 4 at Wyoming.
Alexandria, INGreenfield Daily Reporter

Royals beat Tigers in season opener

ALEXANDRIA — The Eastern Hancock Royals kicked off the 2021 season with a 37-27 victory on the road at Alexandria on Friday night. The Class 2A Royals secured first-year head coach Phil Morris’ first win at Eastern Hancock behind a balanced attack. Morris, who previously coached at Rushville and South...
Circleville, OHCircleville Herald

Tigers shutout the Huntington Huntsmen in home opener

CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Tigers shut out the visiting Huntington Huntsmen 35-0 in their regular season home opener. The Circleville Tigers elected to kickoff in the first quarter to the Huntsmen, taking down the runner inside their visitor’s own 30-yard territory to start the first half. Circleville started strong on the defensive side of the ball putting pressure on the Huntsmen making them go four and out to start their offensive series.
NFLYardbarker

How Quez Watkins turned his biggest weakness into a strength

While all eyes in Philadelphia have been firmly pressed on Jalen Hurts, there’s another player from that draft class who is continuing to demand attention. Quez Watkins was drafted in the sixth-round of last year’s NFL Draft but has scorched the turf at the NovaCare Complex on a daily basis, leading up to his 79-yard touchdown against the Steelers last Thursday. But where has this sudden rise come from?
La Vergne, TNwgnsradio.com

Friday Football Finals for August 27th, 2021

After a week of uncertainty with three county games cancelled due to COVID-19, the Friday night lights did shine for some teams with a Saturday special coming up by one team as well. The WGNS microphones were at "The Den" in La Vergne for their in-county, non-region game with Siegel....
Red Bay, ALFranklin County Times

Tigers fall to Hamilton in opener

The Red Bay Tigers will have to keep trying to get their first win against the Hamilton Aggies. The two teams finally met on the gridiron for the first time since 1983. The Tigers had never beaten the Aggies in 17 previous meetings. Hamilton had to forfeit this past year...
Pikeville, KYPosted by
Paintsville Herald

Clash of champions: Tigers fall in opener

Pikeville proved last Friday it takes playing hard in all four quarters to beat a good team as the Panthers cruised to a 43-21 win over the defending Class A state champions. The Paintsville Tigers came out fast paced scoring on their opening drive, but failed to score again until a kickoff return in the fourth quarter. It proved to be too little, too late though as the Panthers had pulled away to a comfortable 36-6 lead heading into the final stretch of the game.
Marshall, MNMarshall Independent

FALL PREVIEW: Defense an area of strength for Tigers in 2021

MARSHALL — Last season, the Marshall football team had a strong year, going 5-2 and being named the co-section champions. This year, Marshall will rely on a mix of youth and experience under coach Terry Bahlmann. MHS returns multiple players from a season ago, including Deylin Hasert, Chidi Nwakama, Keaton...
Glen Rose, TXyourglenrosetx.com

Tigers open the season Friday at Springtown

GLEN ROSE — For the fourth consecutive year, the Glen Rose Tigers and the Springtown Porcupines will meet on the gridiron when they kick off the season Friday night at 7 p.m. in Springtown. The Porcupines hold a 2-1 edge over the Tigers, who won the meeting last year, 27-13....
Shelbyville, INShelbyville News

Tigers, Golden Bears gearing up for home openers

The Triton Central and Shelbyville football teams return home for Week 2 action after starting the season on the road. Below are preview capsules for both games Friday:. Richmond (1-0) at Shelbyville (0-1) GAME TIME: 7 p.m., McKeand Stadium. COACHES: Tony Sonsini, 6-14 in 3rd year at Richmond. Brian Glesing,...
Volleyballgpkmedia.com

Tiger Volleyball Opens In The Den

Tiger volleyball opened their season on Tuesday, August 24, at home in the Den in a trio of matches in which the C-Team JV and Varsity all competed on the court. The JV provided the most to cheer about, with a decisive win sandwiched between hard fought losses for the freshmen and the varsity.
Swainsboro, GAmetteradvertiser.com

Tigers win opener

This past Friday night, the Metter Tigers kicked off their 2021 season with an exciting 31-20 win over the visiting Swainsboro Tigers. Metter came into the contest ranked number eight in the state, and Swainsboro was looking to avenge last season's loss, the first time Metter had beaten Swainsboro since 1955.
College Sportsgpkmedia.com

In The End Zone

Hi there, Tiger football fans. I’m over here, over in the end zone. Sorry it’s hard to see, I know it’s kind of dark right now in Tiger Stadium. With the Tigers on the road tonight and next week too, it won’t be until September 10 that we get to see them at home, under the lights here, when they host the Eunice Cardinals. Next week they travel to Lordsburg for what’s sure to be a great one. Get there if you can, they will sure appreciate the cheers of some Tiger fans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy