TIGERS STUMBLE IN HOME OPENER: Strengths And Weaknesses Both On Display

The Tiger’s Friday night season opener at Tiger Stadium both exposed some areas of weakness and highlighted a few athletes capable of highlight film performances, that everyone will want to keep their eyes on. Though the 48-0 rout wasn’t what the team or fans had hoped for, it still provided plenty of excitement on hand when the Tigers faced off against Tularosa. Just to see Tigers on the field under the Friday night lights, in a stadium filled with cheering fans, the Tiger band playing and a rejuvenated Tiger cheer team leading the cheer made for a great evening. The only thing better would have been, of course, to come away with the win.