Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Colts' Jonathan Taylor among starters not playing vs. Vikings

By Kevin Hickey
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D7nmF_0bZ63U4200

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is among the starters not playing against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2 of the preseason.

Though the starters are expected to get some run for the first time this preseason, it makes sense to hold out some of the players who may not necessarily need the action.

Head coach Frank Reich told Larra Overton of the team’s website that Taylor, along with Darius Leonard, T.Y. Hilton and Jack Doyle will not be playing on Saturday.

Even though Taylor is going into just his second season, there is no reason to risk injury for what could be an explosive year in the backfield. It’s not like the Colts are going to be running a diverse run game during the preseason anyway while the majority of the starting offensive line sits.

Reich also mentioned that the starters will be getting some playing time, but it appears to be less than expected. If it really is 10-15 plays, the starting units may not get out of the first quarter.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

31K+
Followers
62K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Reich
Person
Jack Doyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Starters#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#Larraoverton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLFox 59

Colts notebook: Frank Reich won’t play starters vs. Lions

WESTFIELD, Ind.– Training camp is in the rearview mirror, and it’s full speed ahead to Sept. 12. That’s when the Indianapolis Colts wade into the regular season against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium. And that’s the next time fans will catch a glimpse of the vast majority of the team’s front-line players.
NFLplayerprofiler.com

Jonathan Taylor Can Still Finish as a Fantasy RB1

Remain calm about the Colts’ injuries because their star running back can still finish as a fantasy RB1. With foot injuries to Carson Wentz and All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson, Jonathan Taylor‘s ADP dropped from a first-round pick to an Underdog ADP nearing the middle of the second round. However, I’ll provide data to back up why Taylor can still finish as an RB1 in 2021.
NFLcbs4indy.com

Colts at Vikings: What to watch for Saturday

WESTFIELD – The Indianapolis Colts’ second step into the preseason comes Saturday evening against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Figure out left tackle: Our priorities heading into training camp began with sorting out the quarterback situation, and that intensified after Wentz suffered an injury to his left foot that required Aug. 2 surgery.
NFLindianapolispost.com

5 Things To Watch: Colts' Second Preseason Game Vs. Minnesota Vikings

The Colts travel to Minneapolis to face the Minnesota Vikings at 8 p.m. E.T. Saturday night. Here's everything to watch for during this weekend's game at U.S. Bank Stadium. JJ Stankevitz. 1. Sam Ehlinger Gets The Start. After Jacob Eason started and played the first half in the Colts' preseason...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Jonathan Taylor’s fantasy outlook and projection for 2021

Despite a slow start in his rookie season, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor finished as the RB6 in PPR fantasy football formats. The union of the former Wisconsin Badger and the Colts’ offensive line was a match made in fantasy football heaven. What is Taylor’s fantasy outlook and ADP going into 2021? Can Taylor’s positive momentum continue?
NFLcharlottestar.com

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Vikings (Preseason, Week 2)

The Colts topped the Minnesota Vikings, 12-10, on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Here are five big things we learned, starting with a huge game from defensive end Ben Banogu. JJ Stankevitz. 1. Ben Banogu was a menace. While defensive end Ben Banogu didn't have a sack, he was a...
NFLchatsports.com

Colts: Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman Jr. setting the practice tone is encouraging

WESTFIELD, INDIANA - JULY 29: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) The Indianapolis Colts appear to have nailed it in the 2020 NFL Draft, as they used a pair of second-round picks to select USC wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor. After their rookie seasons, both players look like long-term building blocks.
NFLYardbarker

Most Colts, Lions Starters Won't Play Friday, Eason to Start

The Indianapolis Colts are on the eve of their final preseason matchup in 2021 but you shouldn't expect to see much from their starters on Friday against the Detroit Lions. "I talked to Coach (Dan) Campbell, they’re not playing their starters so we kind of reevaluated," Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters on Wednesday. "We’re not going to end up playing our starters, most of our starters aren’t going to play.
NFLeasyreadernews.com

How Ready Will Wentz be in September for Colts?

Carson Wentz is the newest candidate in the Colts’ desperate search to find a long-term replacement for Andrew Luck. Jacoby Brissett was quickly patched in as the heir to the throne after Luck abruptly retired before the 2019 season. But the results with Brissett at the helm were less than stellar as evidenced by Indianapolis’ 7-9 mark. The journeyman signal-caller was quickly supplanted by longtime Chargers quarterback, Phillip Rivers, for one last curtain call before his storied career came to an end after the conclusion of the 2020 campaign.
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Pushing For Trade For 1 Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys have Dak Prescott as their starting quarterback, but a lot of uncertainty when it comes to their backup. That uncertainty has some Cowboys fans calling for a trade to acquire one quarterback in particular. Cowboys fans have been taking to Twitter today, advocating for the team to...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bruce Arians Has A Scary Admission On Antonio Brown

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of the 2020 season. After some uncertainty at the start of the offseason, Brown re-joined the Bucs for a second year, and head coach Bruce Arians is excited for how he looks now. Speaking to...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Dez Bryant Has A Blunt Message For The Bears

Andy Dalton might feel strongly that he should be the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback, but Dez Bryant appears to disagree. Earlier today, Dalton said that while rookie Justin Fields is primed for a strong career, right now is the veteran’s time to hold down the starting role. “Do I want...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: 3 trades to send Marcus Mariota to the Indianapolis Colts

The Las Vegas Raiders are set at quarterback this season, but like the past two seasons, the Colts are looking for their Day 1 starter it still seems. As the resident Colts and Raiders fan for Just Blog Baby, I pride myself in my objective coverage of both teams on this website. This is one of those times that I think the Colts and Raiders could make a trade where both teams benefit.
NFLthespun.com

Seattle Seahawks TE Reportedly Suffers Broken Foot

The Seattle Seahawks have a lot of depth at numerous positions heading into the 2021 season. But an injury to one potential breakout player could damage their TE depth. According to Adam Jude of The Seattle Times, Seahawks TE Colby Parkinson will be out “for an extended stretch” after suffering a broken foot. Worse still, it’s an injury to the same area where he suffered damage last year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy