Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

2021 NFL Preseason: Texans v. Cowboys Live

By Matt Weston
Battle Red Blog
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week the Texans gave it to the Green Bay Packers, thanks to turnovers, field goals, and a Darius Jackson game-clinching touchdown run. This week it’s the Dallas Cowboys who draw the ire of David Culley’s preseason juggernaut. Houston takes on Dallas tonight at 7 p.m. CDT in Arlington. Get...

www.battleredblog.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Culley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Nfl Preseason#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#The Dallas Cowboys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Comment On Playing Tom Brady

The first game of the NFL’s 2021 regular season should be a great one. The 2021 NFL regular season will open with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys. The Buccaneers are coming off a championship season in Year 1 of the Tom Brady era....
NFLPosted by
The Spun

2 Quarterbacks Suggested As Trade Targets For Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys will head into the 2021 regular season with Dak Prescott behind center. The star quarterback has recovered from his serious leg injury suffered against the Giants in 2020. Prescott is hoping to be ready to go this year. Unfortunately, Prescott is now dealing with another injury –...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Surprising Admission

The 1990s Dallas Cowboys are one of the greatest teams in NFL history, but they could have been even greater if not for the tumultuous relationship between owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson. The Cowboys won two Super Bowls with Johnson – and one more in the 1990s...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans React To Troy Aikman’s Honest Admission

Troy Aikman spent his entire career playing for the Dallas Cowboys, but the Hall of Fame quarterback doesn’t hold back when discussing his old team. Earlier this weekend, Aikman expressed some doubt regarding Dak Prescott’s injury status. “The Cowboys are downplaying it, but I think when your franchise quarterback is...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Photos: Meet Natalie Buffett, Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Dak Prescott

Just over a week ago, Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott received a special ride to training camp. Not long after signing a lucrative contract, the Cowboys star could have decided to arrive in an unconventional manner – like a helicopter – which we’ve seen from some players. Instead, he opted to hitch a ride with longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett.
NFLFanSided

Cowboys get bad news on Dak Prescott’s shoulder injury

Some rough news has come in for the Dallas Cowboys, as Mike McCarthy said Dak Prescott took a step back with his shoulder injury and he’ll miss the first preseason game of the year. Just when Dallas Cowboys fans thought they could be fired up about Dak Prescott’s return from...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s heartbreaking letter to brother moments after suicide

Dak Prescott has been through a lot trying to get back on the field for the Dallas Cowboys. But his biggest burden to bear remains off of it. Dak’s brother, Jace, had tragically passed away last year by his own hands. The Cowboys star woke up in his room on April 23, 2020 suddenly surrounded by friends and family who would eventually break the news. Amid all the football drama he had been going through at the time, nothing suddenly mattered.
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Lost volume not likely to return

Elliott's workload and touch volume will be monitored closely to begin the season, DallasCowboys.com reports. Speaking to reporters Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said the coaching staff had to "be cognizant of the long road" when it came to the team's bell cow running back. "We've got Tony Pollard, and Rico [Dowdle] has looked good," McCarthy said. "We've got some younger guys who can play and produce, so it's not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25-30 times a game. When you get to December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25-30 times if needed." Elliott averaged 20.9 carries and 24.3 touches a game through his first four years in the NFL while Jason Garrett was in charge, but only 16.3 carries and 19.7 touches a game in 2020, McCarthy's first season at the helm for Dallas. Based on these comments, it doesn't sound like Elliott will be getting that lost volume back any time soon, but a healthier offensive line and more efficient offense around him should still allow him to rebound from last year's disappointing production.
NFLUSA Today

News: Cowboys name starting QB for Sunday, COVID scare grows, defense works out 4 new players

The COVID-19 scare that scratched Dan Quinn and Carlos Watkins from Saturday night’s preseason contest grew into a much bigger concern on Monday. Three more players have been added to the team’s COVID/Reserve list, including wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. The designation does not mean that any of the five Cowboys actually have COVID, but have at least had some level of exposure to someone who has tested positive.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Can the Dallas Cowboys Lock up their backup QB?

The Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback job has hit an interesting snag and the latest news could complicate things further. The Denver Broncos have named Tedd Bridgewater as their starting quarterback. My initial reaction was that the team should have drafted quarterback Justin Fileds instead which would have netted the Dallas Cowboys cornerback Partick Surtain II.
NFLESPN

MRI shows Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott's shoulder is healing well

FRISCO, Texas -- The second MRI on Dak Prescott's right latissimus strain showed what the Dallas Cowboys expected: Their quarterback is healing well. Well enough to practice when the Cowboys get back on the field at Ford Center at The Star on Monday night for the first time this summer, or potentially see some preseason action Aug. 21 against the Houston Texans? Remains to be seen.
NFLPosted by
NESN

Would This Potential Patriots-Cowboys Blockbuster Trade Make Sense?

New England Patriots receiver N’Keal Harry previously requested a trade before performing well at the start of training camp. Stephon Gilmore also appears to remain in a contract standoff with the Patriots as he has yet to come off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. So, uh, could the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Dallas Cowboys Released 3 Players On Tuesday

The NFL preseason kicked off nearly two weeks ago, with the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers facing off in the Hall of Fame Game. Fans were pumped to see their respective teams back on the field, but it’s not all sunshine and rainbows for the players. Hundreds of players currently on NFL rosters will be out of the job by the time the regular season kicks off.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Source: Texans Sign Former Cowboys RB

The Texans are signing former Eastern Michigan running back Darius Jackson, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly. A former Dallas Cowboys sixth-round draft pick who has run the 40-yard dash in 4.40 seconds and has a 41-inch vertical leap, Jackson has rushed for 16 career yards on six carries in four career games.

Comments / 0

Community Policy