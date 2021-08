Liam Eichenberg was injured in practice earlier this week and for the most part, there hasn’t been much news from the Miami Dolphins about him. We were recently contacted to do some digging, thanks to Jeff, about the status of his injury, and through a few phone calls we can honestly say, we have no idea what the status is because the Miami Dolphins don’t release injury updates, that being said, we have learned that it doesn’t appear all that bad.