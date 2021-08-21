Cancel
Clare, MI

Clare Looks to Defend Jack Pine Title, Luplow Seeks 250 Career Wins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHs0o_0bZ62MDF00

CLARE – The Clare football program is a powerhouse in the Jack Pine Conference, winning at least a share of 20 conference titles since 1991 with the most recent coming in outright fashion last season after a perfect 6-0 against conference opponents.

After falling to Montague in the district semifinals, the Pioneers now seek their 13th conference championship in 15 years under longtime head coach Kelly Luplow.

Clare is also riding a 14-year winning streak and look to make its 6th playoff appearance.

With nearly the entire 2020 roster returning, led by senior quarterback Jacob Recker who threw for 1,091 yards, the team said they are confident that they will have another successful season this year.

Head coach Kelly Luplow is also seeking his 250th career win, currently sitting at 244 overall heading into 2021.

“It would be cool, I hope we can get to that but if not I’ve never been a big numbers guy,” joked Luplow. “We’ve got a lot of talent up front, we’ve got a lot of talent at the skill positions. We’ve got to come together as one.”

“You win the Jack Pine, you go to the playoffs and make you it as far as you can,” said Clare senior Jacob Recker. “That’s just always been how you roll here at Clare.”

2021 Clare Schedule

8/27 – vs. Freeland

9/2 – vs. Sanford Meridian*

9/10 – at Beaverton*

9/17 – vs. Shepherd*

9/24 – vs. Pinconning*

10/1 – at Farwell*

10/8 – vs. Gladwin*

10/15 – at Harrison*

10/22 – at Gaylord

* Jack Pine Conference Game

“We’ve always had a great football program and we have a bunch of great guys and a great coaching staff too so we expect to win every year,” said Clare senior Al Warner.

Clare opens its season at home against Freeland on Thursday, Aug. 27.

