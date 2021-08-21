Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Armed Afghans reclaim three districts in first major display of resistance since Taliban's Kabul takeover

By Kaelan Deese
Posted by 
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nxwhf_0bZ61jQT00


Armed Afghan resistance forces wrested control of three districts from the Taliban , marking the first successful uprising against the group in Afghanistan since it seized control of the capital city of Kabul on Sunday.

Defense Minister Gen. Bismillah Mohammadi, who has sworn to resist the Taliban, tweeted Friday that the districts of Deh Salah, Banu, and Pul-e-Hesar in the neighboring province of Baghlan to the north of Panjshir had been reclaimed. While the forces involved in the resistance group were not immediately clear, the incident marked the first significant armed rebuke of the Taliban's swift dominance of Kabul.

Ghani Andarabi, a former local police commander, said the Banu district in Baghlan was under the control of local militia forces and said there had been heavy casualties "to the Taliban," according to Tolo News .

TALIBAN WOUND DOZENS AND KILL AT LEAST THREE AMID VIOLENT PROTEST DISPERSAL

"With the support of God and the mujahideen, three districts were liberated, we are now moving toward Khinjan district and will clear Baghlan province soon," Assadullah, Banu's former police chief, said.

There are unconfirmed reports the Taliban are preparing to take the districts from resistance fighters, the outlet reported .

People close to Ahmad Massoud, the son of former anti-Soviet mujahedeen commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, said there were more than 6,000 fighters composed of remnants of military units, along with local militia groups, in the Panjshir valley. They claim to have helicopters and military vehicles that remained from the Soviet occupation of the country between 1979 and 1989.

Taliban officials have not commented on the matter, according to Reuters .

Sources said the retaliation began after the Taliban entered Baghlan and engaged in house-to-house searches, according to the local Afghan news outlet.

The resistance among militant groups in Panjshir does not appear to be connected to demonstrations seen in Kabul and eastern cities earlier this week, when nonviolent protesters marched in the streets and some raised the flag of the former Afghan government.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The Taliban have spent the last week fortifying their new capital of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan after the militant group overran the former government on Sunday, taking the city of Kabul. The group maintains control over 33 out of 34 provinces in the country. As of Monday, the Taliban controlled 222 of Afghanistan's 421 districts, according to the Wall Street Journal .

Meanwhile, American and British military forces have control of the perimeter within Kabul's international airport, where efforts to evacuate U.S. citizens, U.S.-aligned Afghan allies, and those with eligible special immigrant visas continue in spite of possible security threats outlined by the U.S. Embassy on Saturday.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 2

WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
132K+
Followers
49K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ahmad Massoud
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Kabul#Tolo News#Taliban#Mujahideen#Anti Soviet#Mujahedeen#Reuters#Baghlan#The Islamic Emirate#The Wall Street Journal#American#British#The U S Embassy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban asking US to keep some Americans in Afghanistan: Report

The Taliban is reportedly requesting the U.S. keep some diplomatic presence in Afghanistan after the August 31 U.S. troop withdrawal deadline. U.S. officials have been weighing the possibility of reopening the U.S. Embassy in Kabul and keeping some diplomats in the country, but no decision has been made as to whether the plan will go through, according to an official familiar with the discussions who spoke to the Washington Post on Friday.
MilitaryDaily Beast

Dad of Marine Slain in Kabul Vents Anger at Military, Biden

Thursday was “an excruciating day” for California carpenter Steve Nikoui. He knew his son Kareem, a young U.S. Marine, was stationed at the Kabul airport. But when he heard there had been a bombing there, he had no idea if Kareem was alive or dead. “I stayed home from work...
WorldNew York Post

Taliban official says 28 members were killed in Kabul airport explosion

Twenty-eight Taliban members were revealed to be among those killed in the bombings outside Kabul airport Thursday as the death toll from the carnage rose to at least 85. Two ISIS-affiliated suicide bombers killed 13 US service members and 72 Afghans — including the Taliban fighters, an official with the group and a health official told Reuters.
POTUSMSNBC

Biden's Afghanistan speech after the Kabul attacks was revealing

President Joe Biden’s address to the American public Thursday in the wake of the suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed at least 13 U.S. service members and scores of Afghan civilians, could’ve been filled with rage and bravado, or signaled reconsideration of his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the country by month’s end.
MilitaryPosted by
The New York Times

Evacuations From Kabul Wind Down as US Prepares to Pull Last Troops

An abandoned military outpost sits atop a hill overlooking Kabul, Afghanistan on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Victor J. Blue/The New York Times) The sweeping international effort to evacuate thousands of vulnerable Afghans and foreign nationals from Kabul’s airport neared completion Saturday as the United States continued to withdraw its remaining troops from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan after carrying out a retaliatory airstrike in response to a devastating terrorist attack.
PoliticsPosted by
The Atlantic

The Two Blows America Is Dealing to the Taliban

Imagine how the scene at the Kabul airport looked to the suicide bomber in the last seconds before he committed his act of murder yesterday: thousands of men, women, and children queuing and jostling in desperate escape from the coming Taliban regime. These were not randomly selected men, women, and children either. These were people with technical skills: medicine, computers, electrical engineering. These were people who spoke foreign languages. These were people who could navigate the modern world and its complex demands. These were people who could do work that could fetch dollars and euros and yen and rupees from the world outside Afghanistan.
Worldthedallasnews.net

Haqqani Network, proscribed terror group running Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 28 (ANI): The US who first designated the Haqqani Network as a terrorist group in 2012, is now a part of the government in Afghanistan post the Taliban takeover of the war-torn country. Without bold action that doesn't cow to the demands of the terrorists now running...
MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

Blast heard in Kabul as U.S. forces destroy munitions -Taliban

Aug 26 (Reuters) - A large explosion was heard in Kabul late on Thursday as the U.S. military destroyed ammunition, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Thursday. Two witnesses in an area some 3-4 kilometres from the airport said earlier they had heard a huge explosion, hours after an Islamic State suicide attack killed dozens of people trying to board evacuation flights.
MilitaryWTVC

Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. At least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops were killed, Afghan and U.S. officials said.
Worldhngn.com

Fact Check: Have The Taliban Been Adbucting Girls After Their Takeover of Kabul?

A social media post which has been claiming that the Taliban are abducting young girls was found to be false. Over the past week, an alleged screenshot of a tweet posted by the Al Jazeera news channel circulated online. In the tweet, the publication's English account was seen claiming that the Taliban, who took over Kabul on Aug. 15, have been abducting young girls from their homes.
Politicsabc17news.com

The Taliban’s recapture of Afghanistan has sparked fears of an al Qaeda and ISIS revival

In the wake of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States, the Taliban resisted demands from Washington to hand over al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. The result was an invasion by US and allied forces, which swept the Taliban from power. Fast forward 20 years and the question facing Western intelligence is whether Taliban 2.0 are any more or less sympathetic to al Qaeda and other jihadists taking shelter in Afghanistan.
AfghanistanKDWN

Taliban Condemn Attack At Kabul Airport

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN - AUGUST 24: In this handout provided by U.S. Central Command Public Affairs, U.S. Air Force loadmasters and pilots assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, load passengers aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III in support of the Afghanistan evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA) on August 24, 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan. The United States and allies urged Afghans to leave Kabul airport, citing the threat of terrorist attacks, as Western troops race to evacuate as many people as possible by August 31. (Photo by Master Sgt. Donald R. Allen/U.S. Air Forces Europe-Africa via Getty Images)
WorldPosted by
The Conversation UK

Afghanistan: who’s who in the Taliban’s ‘inclusive’ new administration

As western powers frantically scramble to evacuate their citizens and the Afghan nationals who worked for them, the nature of the Taliban leadership’s intentions for how it intends to govern remains obscure. But if various messages fed in recent days to the international media are to be believed, the Islamic fundamentalist regime intends to completely revamp the structure of government when it formally embarks upon its administration from September 1.
Worldmilwaukeesun.com

Taliban executes Afghan Police Chief

Kabul [Afghanistan] August 22 (ANI): Video footage has emerged of what appears to be an Afghan police chief being brutally executed by the Taliban after he surrendered to the group. A video posted circulated on Twitter appears to show Haji Mullah Achakzai, who headed the police in Bagdhis province in...

Comments / 2

Community Policy