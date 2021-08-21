WWE Summerslam: Big E Reclaims Money in the Bank Contact From Baron Corbin
Big E won back his Money in the Bank contract from Baron Corbin during the Summerslam Kickoff show. After a surprisingly back-and-forth match, Big E finished Corbin with a Big Ending before retrieving the briefcase outside of the ring. Corbin had tried to run off with the Money in the Bank contract several times during the match, but was stopped by Big E each time. The match continues two major storylines - Big E continues to be a champion-in-waiting with a guaranteed title match in his back pocket, while Corbin's continues his transformation into a total sad sack.comicbook.com
