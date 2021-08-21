Cancel
WWE

WWE Summerslam: Big E Reclaims Money in the Bank Contact From Baron Corbin

By Christian Hoffer
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig E won back his Money in the Bank contract from Baron Corbin during the Summerslam Kickoff show. After a surprisingly back-and-forth match, Big E finished Corbin with a Big Ending before retrieving the briefcase outside of the ring. Corbin had tried to run off with the Money in the Bank contract several times during the match, but was stopped by Big E each time. The match continues two major storylines - Big E continues to be a champion-in-waiting with a guaranteed title match in his back pocket, while Corbin's continues his transformation into a total sad sack.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Baron Corbin
Person
John Cena
