WWE Summerslam: Big E Reclaims Money in the Bank Contact From Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin is now in possession of Big E’s Money In the Bank briefcase. This week’s SmackDown on FOX featured a segment where Corbin came to the ring to talk more about how he’s down & out, and facing bankruptcy. He tried to get everyone in the crowd to donate a minimum of $1,000, but he was interrupted by Kevin Owens. This led to Owens challenging him to a match, where if Corbin lost, he must stop begging for money, stop embarrassing WWE and get some help, but if he won, then Owens would have to give Corbin $1,000.