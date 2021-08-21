How WandaVision's Kathryn Hahn Really Feels About Agatha's Punishment: "A Nightmare"
It was anguish all along: reflecting on the WandaVision finale months after the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) bewitched her Agatha Harkness, actor Kathryn Hahn says the punishment is "the worst" and "a nightmare." In the wake of WandaVision Episode 9, "The Series Finale," Hahn told The New York Times in March that the witch needed "to rest" after centuries of stealing power from those Agatha called "undeserving," adding: "I think she's actually OK to just loosen the corset and sit and have a muffin and a latte." Hahn now says her punishment, to live on as "nosy neighbor Agnes" in a New Jersey suburb, is "kind of the worst" penalty for Agatha Harkness:comicbook.com
