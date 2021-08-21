How WandaVision's Kathryn Hahn Really Feels About Agatha's Punishment: "A Nightmare"

A new teaser for the annual Disneyland Oogie Boogie Bash has announced a roll call of new villains for the Halloween event, and of the new additions, which includes Toy Story's Sid and the most recent incarnation of Cruella DeVil, there is only one who is going to be getting all the attention and that is WandaVision' s Agatha Harkness who will be making her Disneyland debut for the event. Agatha, played by Katherine Hahn in the Marvel series, is one of the most popular characters to have appeared in the new Disney+ MCU offerings, and there is no doubt that her appearance at Disneyland is going to be received with similar joy.