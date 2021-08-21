Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Photo: Large Sign for The Fiend Spotted in WWE SummerSlam Crowd

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE's SummerSlam Kickoff show featured Big E defeating Baron Corbin, once again regaining possession of his Money in the Bank briefcase. But from the moment the match started fans spotted a sign in the crowd directly opposite the broadcast's hard cam, showing "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt superimposed on the Las Vegas Raiders' logo. Wyatt was suddenly released by the company back in late July, though fans have continued to show their support for the former world champion by chanting for him on episodes of Raw.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Baron Corbin
Person
Bray Wyatt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Summerslam#Big E#Combat#Bank#The Las Vegas Raiders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEPosted by
The Spun

Former Pro Wrestling Star Has Reportedly Died At 62

Bobby Eaton, one of greatest and most well-known tag team wrestlers of all time, died on Wednesday night. He was 62. Eaton’s death was announced by his sister Debbie in a Facebook post early Thursday morning. “I never wanted to have to post this, but my Little Brother Beautiful Bobby...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Former WWE Champion ‘Went Broke’ After Quitting

The former WWE star Batista went on to try out his luck in the field of acting following his stint in Vince McMahon’s company. He is currently one of the top actors in Hollywood and doing well. However, he had to go through some hardships when he left pro wrestling...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks ‘Can’t Return’ To WWE Smackdown?

As many are now aware of due to the multitude of articles now flooding out about Sasha Banks breaking Covid protocol, we now have news on just when or if she will be seen in the ring again. You see, WWE takes things to extremes. While it’s always great to stay safe, Sasha going out to dinner may have cost her a career – or at least a few big paychecks as she had to miss SummerSlam and now so much more….The Rock New 2021 Deal With WWE Revealed.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Bombshell Medical News Revealed

It was recently revealed that ‘The Boss’ Sasha Banks and WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair were pulled from multiple house shows over this past weekend due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’. This caused some confusion since WWE were still promoting the highly-hyped encounter between Banks and Belair despite this unheard of development. Sasha Banks’s bold message to John Cena recently leaked.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Demands ‘Burial’ Of Top WWE Diva

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was reportedly the brain behind the return of Becky Lynch, who has been away from the company for a year due to pregnancy. She went on to challenge Bianca Belair for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam as Sasha Banks who was scheduled for the match could not compete. ‘The Man’ shockingly squashed Bianca Belair and the decision of the outcome for the way it happened was lambasted.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Fires Stars During Smackdown

In major WWE contract news, it is being reported by Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp that WWE have released Bronson Reed. Reed achieved his highest level of fame winning the WWE NXT North American Championship one-time. Did Vince McMahon ‘angered’ this NXT Star in a text message?. The full list of...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE ‘Biggest Star Of All Time’ Quits Company?

Update: The identity of the star who has quit has been revealed. WrestlingInc.com’s Raj Giri has tweeted that one of WWE’s biggest stars of all time has quit the company. He tweeted, “I’m also hearing that a big name asked for their release and got it, might be public tomorrow. Once I get a second and third source on it, it will be up.”
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt New Name In AEW Revealed?

The Fiend remains one of the most unique characters to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. Bray Wyatt’s latest iteration made its in-ring debut back at 2019’s SummerSlam pay-per-view again Finn Balor, where he won in a squash match. However, his booking since then has been panned by many fans. Particularly him losing to Goldberg at WWE Super Showdown last year. He would lose to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 in a singles match after being betrayed by Alexa Bliss. He has not been seen on WWE television since then. Bray Wyatt could be losing The Fiend to a big name in WWE.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Keith Lee Reveals Heartbreaking News From Doctor

WWE star Keith Lee recently made his return to the company after a sudden and long hiatus. During the period, the fans speculated about his ill health. ‘The Limitless’ had said that he would discuss his absence from the company. Keith Lee opens up on the absence. He recently spoke...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns Real Name Exposed On Smackdown

John Cena revealed Roman Reigns’ real name was Joe on Smackdown during an opening promo. Roman Reigns real name is Leati Joseph Anoa’i. Michael Cole Shouts Out Fired Star On Smackdown. When you’re a top star within WWE, it’s almost a sure thing that rumors will be flying about you...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Seth Rollins on his relationship with Bayley

One of the couples that were formed right in the rings and backstage of the WWE, is made up of the two former world champions of their respective categories: Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. The two were in fact champions of both the most important world titles of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown, with the beautiful Becky who even held both belts together, being defined at that juncture "Becky 2 Belts"
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Diva Pregnant With Top Star’s Baby

Candice LeRae is pregnant with Johnny Gargano’s baby! See the photo below. As many of our readers are well aware of, WWE basically gave away stars so that AEW could take them. Heck, even Vince McMahon stated that maybe WWE could help out AEW by cutting their roster down a ton. As it seems, AEW are doing very well with their roster that hosts many former WWE stars and will continue to host such as 90-day clauses start to dwindle down. Now, just who could be the next one from WWE that will make a huge statement in AEW with a title match? Roman Reigns Tells Top WWE Star To Retire.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Is WWE Diva Quitting After Surprise Pregnancy?

WWE star couple Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae recently announced that they are set to become parents. They have been congratulated by several figures of the wrestling world. Candice LeRae breaks her silence on possible absence due to pregnancy. Candice and Johnny are expecting their baby to arrive in February...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Shawn Michaels ‘Quitting’ WWE Rumor Leaks

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels who has been with NXT operations seems to be considering quitting the brand. Billi Bhatti reported on The Nitty Gritty Dirt Show on RussosBrand.com with Vince Russo that Michaels is considering quitting his job at WWE NXT. Bhatti said:. “He’s already over working with...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Floyd Mayweather ‘Embarrassing’ DM’s Photo Leaks

The YouTuber turned professional boxer, Jake Paul is set to square off against the former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley on August 29 in a boxing match. Currently, the odds are in favor of Jake Paul even if Tyron Woodley is definitely the biggest opponent for Jake Paul so far. Jake Paul might be faking an injury for his upcoming boxing match against Tyron Woodley.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Adam Cole & Bray Wyatt AEW Debut Leaks In Photo?

Could Adam Cole and Bray Wyatt be on their way to All Elite Wrestling? CM Punk made his AEW Dynamite debut on the heels of an extremely memorable All Elite Wrestling debut on AEW Rampage. During the show, Punk would discuss how younger talent such as Penta el Zero M, Rey Fenix, Brian Pillman, Jr., Jungle Boy, etc brought him back to the world of professional wrestling.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sting & Chris Jericho Bring A-List Star To AEW

Sting and Chris Jericho are two of the veteran stars in AEW. Recently, one of the Reddit users posted a backstage photo that featured Jericho with NBA Finals MVP and champion – Giannis Antetokounmpo as well as ‘The Icon’. This is the first photo together of Jericho and the WWE Hall of Famer in AEW. Becky Lynch & Brock Lesnar ‘Anger’ Top WWE Name.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Seth Rollins ‘Rejects’ WWE Diva Romance Storyline

Seth Rollins is one of the best WWE Superstars in the company without a shadow of a doubt. He also decimated Cesaro at the WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view, after The Swiss Superman failed to defeat Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. Seth Rollins also uploaded a hot photo of Becky Lynch recently.

Comments / 0

Community Policy