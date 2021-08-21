Photo: Large Sign for The Fiend Spotted in WWE SummerSlam Crowd
WWE's SummerSlam Kickoff show featured Big E defeating Baron Corbin, once again regaining possession of his Money in the Bank briefcase. But from the moment the match started fans spotted a sign in the crowd directly opposite the broadcast's hard cam, showing "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt superimposed on the Las Vegas Raiders' logo. Wyatt was suddenly released by the company back in late July, though fans have continued to show their support for the former world champion by chanting for him on episodes of Raw.comicbook.com
Comments / 0