Bears' Rodney Adams honored his newborn daughter with touchdown celebration vs. Bills

It’s been quite an eventful 24 hours for Bears wide receiver Rodney Adams. Not only did he haul in an impressive 73-yard touchdown against the Bills, but it comes right on the heels of the birth of his daughter.

Adams caught a deep ball from quarterback Andy Dalton — separating himself from his defender — and sprinted to the end zone, where he then rocked the football like a baby.

The night before, Adams was celebrating the birth of his daughter Brexleigh Michelle, who was born on Friday. Adams spent the night on the couch in her hospital room for about five hours before he drove directly to Soldier Field for Saturday’s game.

“He just had a baby and made that play,” Dalton said. “I think he rocked the baby afterward. That was pretty good.”

Adams has made a name for himself in Chicago’s wide receiver competition, where he’s contending for a roster spot. With final roster cuts just over a week away, Adams is trying not to think about it.

“I mean, I don’t want to,” he said. “But I’m trying to get 100% better every single day. I’m not thinking about 10 days ahead. What’s the challenge tomorrow? What’s the challenge the next day ? I’m not thinking 10 days ahead, I’m thinking, ‘What’s going to happen tomorrow?’”

Following impressive preseason outings against the Dolphins and Bills — on top of being a standout name in practice — Adams has a good chance to earn a roster spot.