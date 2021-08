Whether you were driving, a passenger, or simply a passerby involved in an auto crash, the trauma of what you experience in an event like that is like no other. It can take victims a really long time to get over the overwhelming emotions after being involved in an accident. However, you can help yourself recover quickly and move on from that horrific past by trying to get what you deserve. As a victim of an accident, you should be entitled to some rights and you need to work hard to get them. Here is a simple guide to help you protect your rights and get what you deserve after a car crash.