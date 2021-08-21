Southwest Airlines apologizes to employees after ‘challenging summer travel season’

Refusing to wear a mask doesn’t only make it easier for you to spread COVID-19 — it could also cost you a lot of money on your next flight. The Federal Aviation Administration, or FAA, announced last week that it’s pushing to fine 34 airline passengers more than $531,000 total for unruly behavior on board recent flights. Of those cases, 21 involved people refusing to comply with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requirement that all individuals over age 2 (and who are not exempt due to disability) wear a mask on public transportation.