Special Weather Statement issued for Kingfisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kingfisher A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Kingfisher County through 730 PM CDT At 656 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Dover, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hennessey and Dover. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH