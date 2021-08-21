Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baker County, OR

Red Flag Warning issued for Baker Valley, Vale BLM by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 16:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-21 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baker Valley; Vale BLM RED FLAG WARNING CONTINUES IN IDAHO BUT IS ABOUT TO EXPIRE FOR BAKER VALLEY AND VALE BLM RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT /5 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING FOR LIGHTNING FOR VALE BLM AND BAKER VALLEY...WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 637 AND 646 Isolated thunderstorms will continue for a few more hours, but the possibility of scattered lightning is now very small. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire on schedule.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Baker County, OR
City
Vale, OR
County
Malheur County, OR
State
Idaho State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blm#Red Flag Warning#Extreme Weather#Vale Blm Red
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy