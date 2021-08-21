Red Flag Warning issued for Baker Valley, Vale BLM by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 16:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-21 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baker Valley; Vale BLM RED FLAG WARNING CONTINUES IN IDAHO BUT IS ABOUT TO EXPIRE FOR BAKER VALLEY AND VALE BLM RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT /5 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING FOR LIGHTNING FOR VALE BLM AND BAKER VALLEY...WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 637 AND 646 Isolated thunderstorms will continue for a few more hours, but the possibility of scattered lightning is now very small. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire on schedule.