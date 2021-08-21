Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Payette National Forest, Northern Boise BLM by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 17:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-22 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will occur shortly. Target Area: Eastern Payette National Forest; Northern Boise BLM; Northern Boise National Forest; Owyhee Mountains; Southern Boise, Western Sawtooth NF, including the Camas Prairie; Southern Highlands; Treasure Valley BLM; Western Payette National Forest; Western Twin Falls BLM RED FLAG WARNING CONTINUES IN IDAHO BUT IS ABOUT TO EXPIRE FOR BAKER VALLEY AND VALE BLM RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR LIGHTNING FOR NORTHERN BOISE BLM...WESTERN PAYETTE NATIONAL FOREST...EASTERN PAYETTE NATIONAL FOREST...NORTHERN BOISE NATIONAL FOREST...TREASURE VALLEY BLM...SOUTHERN BOISE NATIONAL FOREST/WESTERN SAWTOOTH NATIONAL FOREST...OWYHEE MOUNTAINS WESTERN TWIN FALLS BLM AND SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS...WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 400...401...402...403...420...421...423...424 AND 426 * THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered thunderstorms are expected. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusts to 55 mph are possible.