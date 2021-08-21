Cancel
Kansas City, KS

Beyond the Box Score presented by Compass Minerals: Toughness on display as Melia and Sporting extend road streak

By Sam Kovzan
sportingkc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlaying for the seventh time in 22 days? No problem. Battling down a man for 70 minutes? No problem. Securing a sixth straight road result? No problem. Sporting Kansas City (11-4-6, 39 points) showcased their collective resolve on Saturday afternoon at sunny Allianz Field, claiming a valiant point in a scoreless draw against Minnesota United FC (7-6-7, 28 points) as part of Heineken Rivalry Week.

