Football: Marauders’ depth hitting a new level in 2021
College football is less than two weeks away from returning to North Dakota, and the University of Mary team is itching to get back on the field. One thing the Marauders fans might notice this year is a lot of rotation between players. That’s because the team has a deeper roster than maybe ever before under head coach Craig Bagnell. The receiver room is one of the places where a lot of guys will be competing for a chance to shine on Saturdays.www.kxnet.com
Comments / 0