Football: Marauders’ depth hitting a new level in 2021

A project two years in the making is finally complete at Stanley High School. The school was in major need of an updated track and football area. “One was to replace our lighting. We had eight light poles in here before with wires all across the facility now we have zero wires with four light poles and it is very bright out here during a football game at night,” Heath Hetzel, helped with renovation project, said. “The track, we tore up the old track which was room for six lanes and this track is an eight-lane track big enough for regional meets and things like that.”