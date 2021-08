The potent SF Giants offense was once again too much for opposing pitchers to handle, leading the NL West division leaders to a 7-5 victory over the New York Mets on Monday. While Giants ace Kevin Gausman was on the hill, it came down to San Francisco’s hitters wearing down southpaw Rich Hill and an already taxed Mets bullpen to come away victorious. No one stood out more than recently acquired slugger Kris Bryant, who blasted a pair of home runs and recorded his first multi-homer game in a Giants uniform.