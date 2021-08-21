Cancel
Spokane, WA

Five suspects in custody following robbery-turned-shooting, leading SPD on chase

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpokane Police have shared the lengthy details of what led up to five people being arrested on a slew of charges Saturday afternoon. They say officers responded to a shooting in the 400 block of S. Maple Street in downtown Spokane. Officers were told one man had be shot and the suspects took off in a vehicle. The victim told officers once they arrived that he had been robbed as well as shot, and provided a detailed description of the car that the group had left in.

