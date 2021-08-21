Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets vs. Packers Preseason Week 2 recap: Everything we know

By Gary Phillips
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27HIUP_0bZ5xDLR00

The Jets improved to 2-0 on the preseason Saturday, beating the Packers in Green Bay.

The Packers didn’t play many of their best in the 23-14 New York win. Still, several Jets looked sharp at Lambeau Field, including Zach Wilson.

Below, we’ll go over key happenings in the game, including Wilson’s performance and developments in Gang Green’s tight end battle.

Final Score: Jets 23, Packers 14

1 2 3 4 F

NYJ 3 14 6 0 23

GB 7 7 0 0 14

Game Notes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MPOTM_0bZ5xDLR00
Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Grain of Salt: Something to keep in mind when evaluating certain Jets performances in this game: the Packers didn’t exactly put their best foot forward in Week 2 of the preseason. Thirty-two Green Bay players didn’t dress.

Shorthanded, Shakey Defense: The Packers’ backups didn’t give the Jets’ defense a break, though. Green Bay scored two first-half touchdowns with a varying number of New York starters still in the game. The Jets defense is still trying to figure out how to fill Carl Lawson’s void — Bryce Huff and Hamilcar Rashed Jr. rotated early on — and the secondary was without Bless Austin and Lamarcus Joyner. Sheldon Rankins didn’t play either, so some slack is warranted on New York’s end.

Legwork: Only Matt Ammendola can beat Matt Ammendola right now. The lone kicker on the Jets’ roster helped himself on Saturday, though. Ammendola went 3-3 on field goals (54, 46 & 30 yards) and 2-2 on extra points. The perfect performance means the Jets don’t have an excuse to bring in some competition.

New No. 1: Corey Davis became the Jets’ top receiver when he signed over the offseason. So far he looks the part, demonstrating a strong rapport with Zach Wilson through their first two games together. After a few catches last weekend, Davis added four more for 70 yards Saturday, including the all-around pretty play below:

Standout Performers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uu50C_0bZ5xDLR00
(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

QB Zach Wilson: Wilson was excellent in his second preseason game. The rookie went 9-11 passing, totaling 128 yards and two touchdowns. The Packers didn’t line their best up against Wilson, but he finished the game with a 154.7 quarterback rating. His day ended just before halftime.

TE Tyler Kroft: Wilson’s touchdowns went to Kroft, who had to work to find paydirt on both catches. The first saw Kroft spin away from a direct hit just before the goal line, while the second required some shifty footwork following a play-action pass. Kroft went into this game as the favorite to start at tight end. His two-score day may have sealed the deal.

S J.T. Hassell: The backup safety forced a fumble and recorded a sack in this game. He also had five tackles.

Injury Woes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZCKEC_0bZ5xDLR00
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The trip to Green Bay was not kind to New York.

After losing Lawson and Zane Lewis to season-ending injuries during joint practices this week, the Jets used the cart twice more on Saturday. LB Jarrad Davis and OL Conor McDermott both left on wheels. QB Mike White was also hit hard on multiple occasions, no thanks to the linemen in front of him, and eventually left for the locker room with a rib injury.

Stay tuned for updates on the trio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jLF9t_0bZ5xDLR00
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets end their preseason at home against the Eagles on Friday, Aug. 27. The 7:30 p.m. contest will give New York’s younger players one last chance to prove their worth before cuts and the regular season.

Once the exhibition with Joe Douglas’ former employer is over, the focus turns to a Week 1 showdown with Sam Darnold and the Panthers.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

31K+
Followers
62K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#The Packers#Nfl#American Football#Packers Preseason Week#Gang Green#Nflnetwork#Nfl#Eagles#Panthers
Related
NFLnewyorkjets.com

3 Things to Watch | Jets-Packers Preseason Game

Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson received favorable reviews after his first preseason action and is looking for a similar outing in his second. "Really the same thing as we did the first," he said. "How can we be cleaner? Execution, no negative plays, in and out of the huddle, dominating up front but then also being able to just have some explosive plays. Get up and down the field and score some points."
NFLtimestelegram.com

NY Jets: The 3 biggest ways QB Zach Wilson showed progress in his first training camp

FLORHAM PARK — The Zach Wilson experience has been a bit of a rollercoaster ride for New York Jets fans in the first month of training camp. There was some concern early when Wilson struggled through his first week-plus of practice sending some fans into a panic. Two weeks later, Wilson was getting nationwide praise for his nearly flawless performance against the Packers in the second preseason game.
newyorkjets.com

Jets QB Zach Wilson Sits Out vs. Eagles but Got Much Accomplished This Summer

There were many TV shots on Friday night of Zach Wilson at MetLife Stadium. Zach talking with fellow quarterbacks Mike White, James Morgan and Josh Johnson, Zach with coordinator Mike LaFleur, Zach tossing the ball to himself. In all of the shots, he was in longsleeved white athletic shirt, slacks...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFL247Sports

Clay Matthews news: Aaron Rodgers shuts door on former Packers LB's return to Green Bay

Recent social media posts from a few Green Bay Packers players had the fan base buzzing about a possible comeback for former star linebacker Clay Matthews to come out of retirement and join the team in 2021. But according to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the posts were more of a joke involving him, offensive lineman David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Randall Cobb.
NFLStone Country Enterprise

‘Gentle and patient’ no longer, Aaron Rodgers gives rookie center Josh Myers an earful after one of their ‘great teaching moments’

GREEN BAY — Earlier in camp, Aaron Rodgers received an across-the-country complaint. Or maybe it was just an observation. Whichever it was, it came from Los Angeles Chargers center Corey Linsley, Rodgers’ former Green Bay Packers batterymate who had been monitoring as best he could the travails of his successor at center, rookie second-round pick Josh Myers.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers loves 69

Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers sure does love the number 69. No. For real. Aaron Rodgers-69 is now a thing. During this years training camp, offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (who happens to wear the number 69) decided to treat Rodgers with his very own Aston Martin golf cart. The cart has numerous features for the Packers QB, including a tag with the label “MVP”.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Has A Message For Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers had a lot to say about his relationship with the Green Bay Packers at his first press conference of the summer last week. But while the presser may have seemed very unusual to NFL fans, NBC’s Cris Collinsworth was floored. Taking to Twitter this past Thursday, Collinsworth thanked...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver Is Out For The Season

Devin Funchess will have to wait a bit longer before he makes his official return to the gridiron. On Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers placed the veteran wide receiver on injured reserve. Since the Packers just placed Funchess on injured reserve, his season with the team is over. It’s a...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers: Za’Darius Smith’s days in Green Bay are numbered

It is entirely possible that Za’Darius Smith is no longer a member of the Green Bay Packers after this season. The Green Bay Packers were in desperate need of some pass-rushing help in the 2019 league year, and they addressed it in a huge way by signing former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Za’Darius Smith to a four-year contract. As it turns out, the pass rusher may not remain with the team for the full duration of his deal.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Detroit Lions Reportedly Signing New Quarterback

The Detroit Lions bolstered their depth in the quarterback room on Tuesday. The Lions have reportedly signed former XFL star Jordan Ta’amu, according to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler. He joins a depth chart in Detroit that features Jared Goff, David Blough and Tim Boyle. Ta’amu was phenomenal for St. Louis...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers make trade with Houston Texans

Earlier this week, the Green Bay Packers made a trade with the Houston Texans. It wasn’t a quarterback swap involving Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson, but it’s one both teams hope to benefit from. The Packers traded cornerback Ka’Dar Hollman to the Houston Texans for a 2022 seventh-round pick, the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy