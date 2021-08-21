Huge fire in St. Paul's Midway neighborhood sends black plume into air

Minnesota Department of Transportation

A fire broke out in St. Paul on Saturday afternoon, spewing black smoke visible all the way from Minneapolis.

Reports indicated the blaze was in the Midway neighborhood near Allianz Field, in what was later determined to be a mixed-use storage facility.

At around 8 p.m., authorities said the fire had been contained, but crews would remain on site overnight to prevent any hotspots flaring up.

Social media users both near the scene and throughout the metro posted pictures of the fire, all showing a large-scale conflagration: