Huge fire in St. Paul's Midway neighborhood sends black plume into air

By Declan Desmond
 7 days ago
Minnesota Department of Transportation

A fire broke out in St. Paul on Saturday afternoon, spewing black smoke visible all the way from Minneapolis.

Reports indicated the blaze was in the Midway neighborhood near Allianz Field, in what was later determined to be a mixed-use storage facility.

At around 8 p.m., authorities said the fire had been contained, but crews would remain on site overnight to prevent any hotspots flaring up.

Social media users both near the scene and throughout the metro posted pictures of the fire, all showing a large-scale conflagration:

Duluth, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Fire at Duluth restaurant does $75K worth of damage

A fire did $75,000 worth of damage to a restaurant in Duluth's Lincoln Park area early Thursday. The Duluth Fire Department responded to Spoon's Bar and Grill at 2113 W Superior St. at 2:27 a.m. to find flames coming from the rear of the building through a ventilation duct, a news release says. They could also see flames through a glass block window.
Monticello, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Man dies 12 days after fall from ladder in Monticello

OSHA is investigating the death of a Minneapolis man at a worksite in Monticello. The victim, identified as 51-year-old Brian C. Cain, was working at 8631 Eisele Avenue Northeast in Monticello when he was involved in an accident on August 4. The Wright County Sheriff's Office said Cain, who was working for Golden Electric, fell from a ladder and was unresponsive.
Mound, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Gallery: Mound home offers panoramic lake views for $1.7M

A home in Mound on Dutch Lake is on the market for $1.7 million. The 5,202-square-foot home at 6256 Red Oak Road has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a three-car garage. It features floor-to-ceiling windows affording views of the lake from every room. Billy Pauling of Pauling Homes/Keller Williams Realty Elite has the listing.
Greenwood, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Greenwood Fire: Officials get firsthand look at damage to human structures

Officials are finally getting an opportunity to assess some of the damage to human structures caused by the Greenwood Fire. Members of the U.S. Forest Service and Lake County Sheriff's Office were able to take a look at the McDougal Lake area Tuesday, the sheriff's office said. They found 12 primary structures and 57 outbuildings destroyed, described as a "total loss." Three other primary structures had "minor" damage.
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Amid surge in demand for COVID tests, state opening 2 new saliva testing sites in Twin Cities

State health officials are opening two "semi-permanent" COVID testing sites in the Twin Cities. The new locations, in St. Paul (175 West Kellogg Blvd., Roy Wilkins Auditorium) and Bloomington (9930 Logan Ave. S, former DMV), will offer free saliva testing, with results sent via email in 48-72 hours, the Department of Health (MDH) announced Friday. Walk-ins are available, but officials recommend making an appointment online.
Posted by
Bring Me The News

Minneapolis' watering restrictions don't appear to be ending anytime soon

The City of Minneapolis' watering restrictions, in effect for more than a month now, aren't ending anytime soon. The city said Wednesday that water flow in the Mississippi River is still "well below normal rates," even with the recent precipitation. Because of that, the odd-even, daytime sprinkling restrictions will remain in place "until further notice."
Chisago County, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Pickup truck with body inside found submerged in Chisago County lake

An observation from a bass fisherman led to the discovery of a body found in a submerged pickup truck. The angler noticed an "anomaly" on his graph around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Chisago/Lindstrom Lake public access off Stinson Avenue in Chisago City, according to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office. It was thought to be a vehicle, in approximately 10 feet of water near the public docks,
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Man fatally shot in St. Paul, no arrests yet

A man was shot and killed in St. Paul Monday night, marking the 18th homicide in the city in 2021. The St. Paul Police Department said it had cordoned off an area east of Lewis Park following the shooting, which was reported on the 800 block of Albemarle Street just after 10:30 p.m.

