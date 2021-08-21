Astros rout Mariners for second straight game

A wonderful benefit of the M’s odd playoff push is that each successive series gains in importance. Imagine seeing this series on the schedule before the year began; you would’ve yawned – two out-of-it teams play out the string, hopefully with some of their big prospects getting their first taste of the big leagues. The Royals have done their part, and are…out of it and playing out the string. Their top position-player prospects are in AAA, but some of their young pitchers have debuted already. But the Mariners shrugged off the emotional trade of their beloved closer and continue to win series after increasingly-important series.