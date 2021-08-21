Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Gateway Indy Lights: Malukas beats Kirkwood after hard scrap

By David Malsher-Lopez
Motorsport.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiven the tire issues in Friday’s race, it was decided by Indy Lights series that today’s race would be reduced from 75 to 70 laps, and would be red-flagged at half-distance. Cars would then be made to stop in their pitbox to change right-side tires, and make no other changes or adjustments. Teams that elected to take more than those two right-side tires would be forced to start from the rear of the field.

www.motorsport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danial Frost
Person
Kyle Kirkwood
Person
Linus Lundqvist
Person
Devlin Defrancesco
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy Lights#Global Racing Group#Hmd#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Motorsportsracer.com

Malukas takes fifth victory of the season, tightens Indy Lights title battle

David Malukas of HMD Motorsports led from start to finish in this evening’s opening leg of the double-header Cooper Tires Indy Lights Oval Challenge of St. Louis at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill. The Chicago native’s fifth win of the season moved him to within just two points of championship leader Kyle Kirkwood, from Jupiter, Fla., who finished second for Andretti Autosport.
Motorsportsracer.com

Malukas takes breathtaking win and Indy Lights points lead

David Malukas, driving for his family’s Chicago, Ill.-based HMD Motorsports team, came from behind this evening to sweep the double-header Cooper Tires Indy Lights Oval Challenge of St. Louis at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill. Still a month shy of his 20th birthday, Malukas spectacularly fought his way past polesitter Kyle Kirkwood (Andretti Autosport), from Jupiter, Fla., to secure his sixth win of the season and reclaim the championship points lead.
MotorsportsPosted by
Racing News

Randy Herzog has passed away

Former (NASCAR Busch Series) NASCAR Xfinity Series team owner Randy Herzog passed away on August 25, 2021 at the age of 77. Herzog Motorsports made their debut in 1999 with then ASA driver Jimmie Johnson. In his first full-time season, Johnson finished 3rd in rookie standings behind Ron Hornaday and Kevin Harvick.
MotorsportsPosted by
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Kyle Petty Issues Emotional Statement About Kurt Busch Taking No. 45 for 23XI Racing

Former NASCAR driver and current commentator Kyle Petty can’t help but get a little emotional when talking about the number 45. The Petty family cherishes the number 45 and are happy they will see the special number racing around NASCAR tracks again. Current NASCAR racer Kurt Busch will drive the number 45 Toyota Camry beginning in the 2022 season. Busch is a driver for former NBA great Michael Jordan’s 23XI team and will take over the number 45. Kyle Petty has reportedly given the group his blessing to allow Busch to race a car bearing the number.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

After Daytona near-win, NASCAR disqualifies Chris Buescher

Buescher's No. 17 Ford failed post-race inspection in the early hours of Sunday morning at Daytona International Speedway as his car was found to have an unapproved track bar mounting assembly. The No. 17 was disqualified from the race, handing Buescher a last-place finish (40th) and he would not get...
Golfgolfmagic.com

Unlucky golfer gets MASSIVE BUMP on the head after being hit by golf ball

Accidentally hitting someone with your golf ball is something that every single player dreads and it can happen to anyone on any occasion. Players are often criticised for not shouting 'FORE' on the PGA Tour when their ball is flying towards a crowd of people and this is because it is so important to people's safety.
Motorsportsracer.com

Power balances joy and frustration after Indy victory

Having broken the trend of his problematic 2021 NTT IndyCar Series campaign with a dominant victory in the Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix, Will Power had at least much cause for exultation as any of the season’s nine different winners to date. Yet the post-race celebrations also provided a chance to let out some frustration.
Motorsportsracer.com

Palou keeps cool after Indy blow-up cuts championship lead

The engine failure suffered by Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou during the Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway served to significantly tighten up the NTT IndyCar Series points chase. Palou now leads by just 21 points over Arrow McLaren SP’s Pato O’Ward and 34 over his Ganassi teammate Scott Dixon. The blow-up was was all the more frustrating for Palou for the fact he had overcome early engine mapping issues to run fourth and was challenging the cars ahead when his wounded Honda finally let go.
Motorsportsnbcsportsedge.com

Power Ranking After Indy Road: Massive crashes, big shakeup

The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard was mostly contested under green flag conditions, but as the intensity started to rise at the end of the race – and equally importantly, the track itself began to deteriorate – chaos erupted. Erik Jones, Justin Haley, Austin Cindric, and Ryan Newman capitalized to earn rare top-10s while other strong contenders got eliminated by a rogue, angry turtle.
MotorsportsNBC Sports

What drivers said after Indy road course Cup race

A look at what drivers said after Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course…. AJ Allmendinger – WINNER: “I think (the 2014 win at) Watkins Glen was something that – I mean, it was amazing to go through all the ups and downs and win that race and for (team owners) Tad and Jodi (Geschickter) and Brad (Daugherty). But in a way, it was kind of almost like a relief, as well, like I don’t ever have to be asked about will you ever win a Cup race. So you enjoy it, but at the same point you’re kind of like, ‘Okay, thank goodness now, the relief is gone, I don’t have that hanging over me anymore.’ So it kind of takes a little bit of the enjoyment away. This is, I’m like, I don’t even know – we know showing up at the road course races, we have fast race cars, but like at Indy, the way that played out, I mean, this is just pure enjoyment that I don’t – I’m going to tell them I’m retiring now. Sorry, guys. I’m done, I’m out. I’m not going to Michigan next week. I’m kidding, by the way. I’m going to Michigan. We’ve got a (Xfinity Series) championship to win.”
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Verstappen, Perez lose second Honda F1 engines after crash damage

Verstappen was involved in a high-speed crash at Silverstone after colliding with title rival Lewis Hamilton on the opening lap of the race, leading to concerns about the state of his engine. Initial checks by Honda suggested that it would be fine to continue using, only for an inspection after...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Lewis Hamilton says F1 track surface has "ruined" Eau Rouge

Speaking after the first day of action for the Belgian Grand Prix, Hamilton reckoned a new bump that had appeared at the bottom of Eau Rouge was making it an ordeal to run through there. "It's a great, great circuit," said the Mercedes driver. "It's very bumpy now through Eau...
MotorsportsTimes Daily

IndyCar title race flips after leader Palou crash at Gateway

MADISON, Ill. (AP) — The IndyCar championship flipped leaders Saturday night when Alex Palou was collected in a three-car accident that included teammate Scott Dixon. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Dylan Lupton to compete in Xfinity and Trucks this season

Lupton, 27, will compete for Kyle Busch Motorports in the Sept. 5 Camping World Trucks race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway driving the No. 51 Toyota. Lupton most recently ran three Truck races in the 2020 season for David Gilliland Racing with a best finish of eighth at Texas Motor Speedway. His career-best fifth-place finish in Trucks came at Kentucky in 2019.

Comments / 0

Community Policy