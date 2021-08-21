Cavaliers Notes: Mobley, Rubio, Allen, Schedule

Cavs’ big man Evan Mobley has struggled with shooting in Summer League. One of the big debates heading into the 2021 NBA Draft was whether or not Evan Mobley, Jalen Suggs, or someone else should be the choice at the third-overall spot that the Cavs owned. Cleveland eventually went with Mobley, and Suggs went fifth overall to the Magic, in a pick that many saw as a steal since the Raptors passed on him at fourth overall.