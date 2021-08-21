Cancel
Cavaliers Notes: Mobley, Rubio, Allen, Schedule

By Arthur Hill
hoopsrumors.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvan Mobley appears to be the best candidate to start at power forward when the Cavaliers open their season, writes Kelsey Russo of The Athletic. The No. 3 pick in this year’s draft showed during Summer League that he’s mobile enough to handle the power forward duties. The coaching staff is reluctant to use Mobley extensively at center until he adds more muscle, so he’ll probably play alongside Jarrett Allen, giving the team two 7-foot rim protectors on defense.

