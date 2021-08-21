Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laurel County, KY

Laurel Co. authorities seize nearly 10lbs of meth, 1,000 fentanyl pills, guns, in what sheriff says is ‘cartel-related’ drug activity

k105.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Laurel County Sheriff’s Office has seized nearly 10 pounds of methamphetamine, 1,000 fentanyl pills and over a dozen guns from what the sheriff describes as “cartel-related” drug activity traveling through the county. On Wednesday morning, Laurel County detectives and deputies were conducting “an unrelated drug investigation in southern Laurel...

www.k105.com

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Laurel County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Laurel County, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Root
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Guns#Drugs#Cartel#Laurel Co#Laurel Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 3

Community Policy