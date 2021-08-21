Laurel Co. authorities seize nearly 10lbs of meth, 1,000 fentanyl pills, guns, in what sheriff says is ‘cartel-related’ drug activity
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office has seized nearly 10 pounds of methamphetamine, 1,000 fentanyl pills and over a dozen guns from what the sheriff describes as “cartel-related” drug activity traveling through the county. On Wednesday morning, Laurel County detectives and deputies were conducting “an unrelated drug investigation in southern Laurel...www.k105.com
