Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Journey Perform 'Don't Stop Believin" at NYC 'Homecoming' Show

By Ilana Kaplan
Laredo Morning Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRock legends Journey delivered a blistering performance of their 1980 classic “Any Way You Want It” followed by their 1981 hit “Don’t Stop Believin'” at We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert on Saturday. The New York City concert comes as the veteran professionals have been experiencing a renaissance following the...

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucky Daye
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Carlos Santana
Person
Elvis Costello
Person
Kane Brown
Person
Barry Manilow
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Paul Simon
Person
Wyclef Jean
Person
Andrea Bocelli
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Person
Patti Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#The Homecoming#Killers#Ll Cool J#Wind Fire#The New York Philharmonic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Rolling Stone

Santana and Rob Thomas Perform ‘Smooth’, ‘Move’ at NYC ‘Homecoming’ Concert

At Saturday’s We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert, Santana and Rob Thomas teamed up to debut their new single “Move” just three days following its release. The Central Park set also paid homage to their past as the duo delivered a groove-filled performance of their 1999 mega-hit “Smooth” to a crowd of roughly 60,000 attendees. Rapper-singer Wyclef Jean also joined Santana for the 2001 R&B fusion hit “Maria Maria.”
New York City, NYPosted by
Rolling Stone

Earth, Wind & Fire Bring ‘September’ to NYC ‘Homecoming’ Concert

One day after releasing their reimagined version of “You Want My Love,” beloved funk-soul group Earth, Wind and Fire hit the Central Park stage with Babyface and R&B singer Lucky Daye to perform the song live at New York’s We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert. “This project has been fantastic to work on,” Babyface said earlier this week. “We really wanted to bring a tremendous, iconic song that is unmistakably Earth, Wind & Fire into the contemporary world of Lucky Daye. The goal was to create a reimagined version of this classic song that reflects Lucky’s unique voice and musical style, while still honoring the original.” The group brought their trademark ebullient, joyous vibe for the track, which acted as a warm-up to “September.” That song — arguably the group’s biggest hit — bridged grandparents, parents and kids at a show that featured a cross-generational hit list of artists, including Paul Simon, the Killers, Polo G, Patti Smith, Bruce Springsteen, Journey, Kane Brown, Jennifer Hudson, Cynthia Erivo, Elvis Costello, LL Cool J, Jon Batiste and Andrea Bocelli.
MusicSFGate

Watch Jennifer Hudson Perform 'Nessun Dorma' at NYC 'Homecoming' Concert

Jennifer Hudson delivered a striking performance of the aria “Nessun Dorma” at We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert. New York’s ‘Homecoming’ Show: An All-Star Concert Becomes a Pandemic Metaphor. More from Rolling Stone. Jennifer Hudson Brings Soul to Aretha Franklin's 'Ain't No Way'. Joined by the New York Philharmonic, the...
WeatherKIMT

Must-watch moments from 'We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert'

Jennifer Hudson and Andrea Bocelli wowed the crowd with their vocals, and classics from Earth, Wind & Fire and Santana brought high energy to "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" before weather halted it. These are the best moments of the night, and the aftermath of the interruption. Andrea Bocelli...
New York City, NYRolling Stone

Patti Smith Releases ‘Live at Electric Lady’ Concert EP

A Patti Smith concert recorded this past April at New York’s Electric Lady studios has been released as a Spotify exclusive. Live at Electric Lady features original Smith tunes like “Ghost Dance,” “April Fool,” and “Peaceable Kingdom” along with Bob Dylan’s “One Too Many Mornings,” and Stevie Wonder’s “Blame It on the Sun.”
CelebritiesAlbany Herald

SCOTT LUDWIG: Classically gassed

Recently, I made the following post on social media:. ♦ The Beatles’ “Let It Be” (open for debate) ♦ Iron Butterfly’s “In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida” (nonnegotiable) Several of the submissions I received were songs I originally intended to include, such as Steppenwolf’s “Magic Carpet Ride” (long version), Deep Purple’s “Smoke on the Water,” and Eric Clapton’s “Layla.” One other submission was “Hotel California” by the Eagles, ironic because on the night of my post, I was going to a Black Jacket Symphony concert in LaGrange to hear them play the album “Hotel California” in its entirety, and I intended to include the title song on my original list. Apparently, a short memory is one of the repercussions of listening to classic rock for more than 50 years.
New York City, NYaudacy.com

Here's what you need to know about 'NYC Homecoming Week'

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — New York City is celebrating its ongoing pandemic recovery with a series of star-studded concerts, as well as live public art installations, free movie screenings and on-site concessions. From food and hip-hop to Latin freestyle and funk, the lineup of events is all about highlighting...
New York City, NYcountry1025.com

Remainder Of NYC Homecoming Canceled, Inclement Weather

The remainder of the We Love NYC: The Homecoming has been canceled. The concert was halted in the middle of Barry Manilow’s performance as part of the Northeast begins to feel the impact of Hurricane Henri and as a result, the concert has ended prematurely. The show was being broadcast live on CNN>
New York City, NYNBC New York

NYC Kicks Off ‘Homecoming' Concert Series on Monday: What to Know

The star-studded concert series aimed to celebrate the city's progress in the COVID-19 pandemic kicks off on Monday with KRS One, Slick Rick and Remy Ma in the Bronx. Big events planned in the five boroughs will lead up to "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" taking place on Aug. 21 in Central Park. The concerts are meant as a sort of "New York City is back" message to the world, and some of the city's favorite icons will perform.
Musicspectrumnews1.com

Central Park prepares for the massive NYC Homecoming Concert

It's been a week of music and celebration across the city with NYC Homecoming Week in full swing, but it will culminate Saturday in one of the world's most iconic public spaces. Preparations are underway on the Great Lawn in Central Park for "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert,” a...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

Clive Davis and the NYC "Homecoming Concert"

From his art-filled estate in an exclusive New York suburb, legendary music producer Clive Davis, at 89, Is hard at work. When Mayor Bill de Blasio's office decided to put on a star-studded concert on August 21 to celebrate New York City's return after pandemic lockdown, Davis got the call.
Environmentbrooklynvegan.com

We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert evacuated due to weather

WE LOVE NYC: The Homecoming Concert got underway at Central Park's Great Lawn at 5 PM Saturday afternoon (8/21), but attendees have now been evacuated because of lightning in the area. The call to evacuate came during Barry Manilow's performance. Jon Batiste, Andrea Bocelli, Kane Brown, LL Cool J, Earth...
New York City, NYbestclassicbands.com

NYC Homecoming Mega-Concert: First Look at Setup

The behind-the-scenes preparations are well underway for the so-called “Mega-Concert,” billed as “We ♥ NYC: The Homecoming Concert,” that takes place this Saturday evening, August 21, 2021, on the Great Lawn in Central Park. The concert features Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, and Jennifer Hudson as its biggest names. They’ll be...
New York City, NYjambands

‘We Love NYC’ Homecoming Concert Stopped Due to Tropical Storm, Canceling Sets by Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Patti Smith and More

The highly-anticipated We Love NYC concert was cut short on Saturday, Aug. 21 due to lightning and state-wide preparations for an impending hurricane. Bruce Springsteen, Patti Smith, Elvis Costello, Paul Simon and other big-ticket names did not get to perform and the event, which was billed as a star-studded, free mega-concert on the Great Lawn in Central Park. The show was stopped around 7:30 p.m. ET in the middle of Barry Manilow’s performance – in fact, he was mid-chorus during “Can’t Smile Without You” when the music was cut.
New York City, NYwmleader.com

Storm halts We Love NYC Homecoming Concert mid-performance

New York City’s “Homecoming” concert at Central Park was abruptly halted in the middle of Barry Manilow’s performance Saturday evening — as lightning storms tied to approaching Hurricane Henri descended on the Big Apple. Concertgoers were told at 7:37 p.m. to “proceed to your vehicles and protected areas outside of...
New York City, NYantiMUSIC

Journey Rock Abbreviated We Love NYC Homecoming Concert

(hennemusic) Journey were among the performers at the abbreviated “We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" in New York’s Central Park on Saturday and video of their performance has been shared online. The band delivered a pair of classic 1980s hits - “Any Way You Want” and “Don't Stop Believin'” –...

Comments / 0

Community Policy