Hall of Fame NFL executive Gil Brandt labeled Nico Collins as one of his 11 non-first-round rookies that could make an immediate impact in the 2021 season. Collins, a former four-star wide receiver recruit out of Alabama, played three seasons at the University of Michigan. Though he was rather quiet his freshman season, playing in just four games and logging three catches for 27 yards, his breakout sophomore campaign saw him amass 38 receptions for 632 yards and six touchdowns. After receiving a 2018 All-Big Ten honorable mention, he led the entire Big Ten his junior season with his 19.7 yards per catch, totaling 729 yards and seven touchdowns.