Astros' Chas McCormick day-to-day with hand injury
Chas McCormick injured his left hand in batting practice prior to Saturday’s 15-1 win against the Mariners, manager Dusty Baker said. McCormick is considered day-to-day. Houston scratched him from the starting lineup prior to Saturday’s game, but Baker put him in during the seventh inning as a defensive substitution for Michael Brantley. Baker said McCormick could not have hit in Saturday’s game. Brantley’s spot in the order never came back up.www.expressnews.com
