Damian Lillard trade rumors: CJ McCollum addresses speculation about Trail Blazers star

By Jordan Greer
Sporting News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCJ McCollum has some bad news for NBA teams hoping that Damian Lillard will soon become available in trade talks. During an appearance on "The Woj Pod" with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Trail Blazers guard spoke on several topics, including the speculation surrounding Lillard and his future with the franchise. Ever since Portland fell to Denver in the first round of the NBA playoffs, rumors have swirled about Lillard's status, but McCollum believes his longtime backcourt mate is "all-in" with the Trail Blazers ahead of the 2021-22 season.

