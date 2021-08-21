Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Box Elder County, UT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Box Elder, Cache by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 17:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Box Elder; Cache The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Cache County in northern Utah Northeastern Box Elder County in northern Utah * Until 630 PM MDT * At 552 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Tremonton, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Logan, Tremonton, Cache, Smithfield, Hyrum, Wellsville, Lewiston, Bear River City, Clarkston, Trenton, Plymouth, Howell, Utah State University, Benson, Peter, Riverside, North Logan, Providence, Nibley and Hyde Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 371 and 394. Interstate 84 between mile markers 23 and 42. US Route 89 between mile markers 459 and 490. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Smithfield, UT
City
Wellsville, UT
City
North Logan, UT
City
Nibley, UT
County
Cache County, UT
City
Salt Lake City, UT
County
Box Elder County, UT
City
Cache, UT
City
Clarkston, UT
City
Tremonton, UT
City
Lewiston, UT
City
Hyde Park, UT
State
Utah State
City
Hyrum, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorm#Roofs#Extreme Weather#17 52 00#18 30 00#Northeastern Box#Utah State University#Us Route 89
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy