Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Box Elder, Cache by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 17:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Box Elder; Cache The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Cache County in northern Utah Northeastern Box Elder County in northern Utah * Until 630 PM MDT * At 552 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Tremonton, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Logan, Tremonton, Cache, Smithfield, Hyrum, Wellsville, Lewiston, Bear River City, Clarkston, Trenton, Plymouth, Howell, Utah State University, Benson, Peter, Riverside, North Logan, Providence, Nibley and Hyde Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 371 and 394. Interstate 84 between mile markers 23 and 42. US Route 89 between mile markers 459 and 490. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH