Maury County, TN

Special Weather Statement issued for Maury, Williamson by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 14:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Maury; Williamson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Maury and central Williamson Counties through 730 PM CDT At 653 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Fairview, or 13 miles west of Franklin, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Franklin, Columbia, Spring Hill, Thompson`s Station, Leipers Fork and I-65 East Of Columbia. This includes the following highways Interstate 65 between mile markers 45 and 63. Interstate 840 between mile markers 10 and 36. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

