Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eddy County, NM

Flash Flood Warning issued for Eddy by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 17:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Keep children away from storm drains, culverts, creeks and streams. Water levels can rise rapidly and sweep children away. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Eddy FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL EDDY COUNTY At 553 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Carlsbad, Carlsbad North, Avalon, Otis, Living Desert State Park, Lake Avalon and Cavern City Air Terminal. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Eddy County, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather#Cavern City Air Terminal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Gratiot County, MIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gratiot by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 20:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gratiot A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN GRATIOT COUNTY At 807 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles west of Freeland to 5 miles northwest of St. Charles, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ashley... Bannister HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Dickinson County, IAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dickinson, Lyon, O'Brien, Osceola, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 21:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dickinson; Lyon; O'Brien; Osceola; Sioux THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN LYON...OSCEOLA NORTHWESTERN DICKINSON...NORTHERN SIOUX...NORTHWESTERN O`BRIEN JACKSON AND NOBLES COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1000 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds to 50 miles per hour and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northwestern Iowa...and southwestern Minnesota.
Benzie County, MIweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Benzie by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 02:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 03:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Benzie THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BENZIE COUNTY At 226 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to three inches of rain have already fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flooding include Thompsonville, Beulah, Benzonia, Honor, Bendon and Wallin. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Amherst County, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Amherst, Appomattox, Buckingham, Rockbridge by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 22:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Amherst; Appomattox; Buckingham; Rockbridge Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Appomattox, east central Rockbridge, Buckingham and northeastern Amherst Counties through MIDNIGHT EDT At 1111 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Dillwyn to near Montebello. Movement was south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Buckingham Amherst Dillwyn Forks Of Buffalo Bent Creek Clifford and Andersonville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Brown County, MNweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Brown by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 22:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Brown The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Brown County in south central Minnesota * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 1015 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles east of Comfrey, or 18 miles southwest of New Ulm, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Hanska. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
Allamakee County, IAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 07:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in La Crosse has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of north central Iowa and northeast Iowa, including the following areas, in north central Iowa, Floyd and Mitchell. In northeast Iowa, Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Howard and Winneshiek. * Until 6 PM CDT this evening. * Additional thunderstorms are expected at times today. Heavy rainfall from these storms, along with saturated soils from recent rain, will cause conditions favorable for flash flooding.
Mobile County, ALweather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 22:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Mobile Coastal STORM SURGE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Grand Bay - Dauphin Island - Bayou La Batre * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 2-4 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: Begins this evening - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 3 feet above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening storm surge flooding of greater than 3 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Evacuation efforts and flood preparations should soon be brought to completion before conditions become unsafe. - ACT: Leave immediately if evacuation orders are given for your area to avoid being cut off from emergency services or needlessly risk lives. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast. - Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low spots. - Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and numerous rip currents. - Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 6-10 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - For evacuation and shelter information, please refer to: - Mobile County EMA: 251-460-8000 or www.mcema.net - For storm surge threat graphics and other storm impacts: - NWS Mobile: www.weather.gov/mob
Waupaca County, WIweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Waupaca by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 02:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Waupaca FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL WAUPACA COUNTY At 201 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flash flooding in Manawa. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Even though the heavy rain has ended, flash flooding is still occurring in Waupaca County. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Waupaca, New London, Chain O` Lakes-King, Hartman Creek State Park, Royalton, Manawa, Iola, King, Sheridan, Scandinavia, Ogdensburg, Symco, Fitzgerald Corners and Northport. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Waupaca County, WIweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Waupaca by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 01:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Waupaca FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL WAUPACA COUNTY At 102 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flash flooding in Waupaca. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Even though the heavy rain has ended, flash flooding is still occurring in Waupaca County. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Waupaca, New London, Chain O` Lakes-King, Hartman Creek State Park, Royalton, Manawa, Iola, King, Sheridan, Scandinavia, Ogdensburg, Symco, Fitzgerald Corners and Northport. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Mobile County, ALweather.gov

Storm Surge Warning issued for Mobile Central by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 22:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 06:15:00 CDT Target Area: Mobile Central STORM SURGE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Mobile - Prichard - Theodore * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 2-4 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: Begins this evening - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 3 feet above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening storm surge flooding of greater than 3 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Evacuation efforts and flood preparations should soon be brought to completion before conditions become unsafe. - ACT: Leave immediately if evacuation orders are given for your area to avoid being cut off from emergency services or needlessly risk lives. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Areas of inundation affecting locations such as from the Dog River up through the Mobile River and tributaries, including downtown Mobile. Damage to several buildings. - Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low spots. The US 90 Causeway will experience significant flooding. - Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 6-10 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - For evacuation and shelter information, please refer to: - Mobile County EMA: 251-460-8000 or www.mcema.net - For storm surge threat graphics and other storm impacts: - NWS Mobile: www.weather.gov/mob LAT...LON 3080 8819 3079 8801 3079 8799 3079 8799 3075 8800 3071 8800 3068 8800 3065 8804 3064 8806 3063 8806 3061 8805 3058 8807 3056 8808 3053 8808 3052 8809 3053 8820 3054 8815 3055 8817 3059 8816 3060 8820 3063 8820 3062 8815 3071 8812 3075 8808 3076 8812 3078 8816 3080 8819
Bucks County, PAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bucks, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 09:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bucks; Montgomery FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY FOR WEST CENTRAL BUCKS AND CENTRAL MONTGOMERY COUNTIES At 953 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Lansdale, East Norriton, Perkasie, Hatboro, Souderton, Chalfont, Hatfield, Fricks, Horsham, Skippack, Telford, and Sellersville. This includes the following highways Northeast Extension between mile markers 25 and 38. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Berks County, PAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Berks by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 06:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Berks FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL BERKS COUNTY At 608 AM EDT, local law enforcement reported flash flooding in portions of Sinking Spring and South Heidelberg Township. Several roads remain closed. Though the heavy rainfall has ended, runoff will continue to cause flooding in the warned area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Reading, Wyomissing, Fleetwood, Sinking Spring, Laureldale, Womelsdorf, Wernersville, Robesonia, Leesport, Shoemakersville, Bernville, and Lyons. This includes the following highways Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 6 and 11. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Berks County, PAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Berks by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 06:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Berks FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL BERKS COUNTY At 608 AM EDT, local law enforcement reported flash flooding in portions of Sinking Spring and South Heidelberg Township. Several roads remain closed. Though the heavy rainfall has ended, runoff will continue to cause flooding in the warned area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Reading, Wyomissing, Fleetwood, Sinking Spring, Laureldale, Womelsdorf, Wernersville, Robesonia, Leesport, Shoemakersville, Bernville, and Lyons. This includes the following highways Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 6 and 11. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Waupaca County, WIweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Waupaca, Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 01:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Waupaca; Winnebago THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 145 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR WINNEBAGO, OUTAGAMIE AND WAUPACA COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat across Winnebago County. However, a Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for Outagamie and central Waupaca counties until 3 am. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Baldwin County, ALweather.gov

Storm Surge Warning issued for Baldwin Central by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 22:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 06:15:00 CDT Target Area: Baldwin Central STORM SURGE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Daphne - Fairhope - Foley * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-20 mph with gusts to 35 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 2-4 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: Begins this evening - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 3 feet above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening storm surge flooding of greater than 3 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Evacuation efforts and flood preparations should soon be brought to completion before conditions become unsafe. - ACT: Leave immediately if evacuation orders are given for your area to avoid being cut off from emergency services or needlessly risk lives. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Areas of inundation in areas such as the immediate shore of Mobile Bay, Mobile River Delta, and tributaries of Perdido Bay. Damage to several buildings. - Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low spots. The US 90 Causeway will experience significant flooding. - Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 6-10 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - For evacuation and shelter information, please refer to: - Baldwin County EMA: 251-972-6807 or www.baldwincountyal.gov/departments/EMA - For storm surge threat graphics and other storm impacts: - NWS Mobile: www.weather.gov/mob LAT...LON 3066 8790 3055 8788 3044 8789 3044 8786 3048 8783 3053 8783 3054 8779 3050 8775 3048 8778 3042 8779 3043 8773 3037 8774 3036 8768 3036 8768 3035 8780 3036 8782 3037 8782 3038 8781 3038 8779 3039 8776 3041 8777 3040 8780 3041 8781 3043 8781 3044 8780 3046 8780 3046 8781 3044 8783 3040 8785 3042 8790 3049 8791 3049 8793 3054 8790 3056 8790 3059 8792 3062 8791 3063 8792 3068 8800 3071 8800 3075 8800 3079 8799 3079 8799 3079 8792 3079 8787 3076 8787 3076 8783 3070 8784 3066 8790 LAT...LON 3038 8760 3036 8766 3043 8765 3043 8760 3040 8760 3040 8752 3040 8749 3038 8748 3038 8760
Atlantic County, NJweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Atlantic, Coastal Ocean, Cumberland, Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 02:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Cumberland; Ocean; Southeastern Burlington FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of southern New Jersey...including the following areas Atlantic, Coastal Ocean, Cumberland, Ocean, and Southeastern Burlington. * Through this evening. * A slow-moving cold front will affect mainly southeast New Jersey through this evening. Additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms remain possible through this afternoon. With abundant low level moisture over the area, torrential downpours are likely. As storms are also expected to be slow-moving, there is an elevated potential for localized flash flooding, especially in locations that received substantial rainfall during the past couple of weeks.
Crawford County, WIweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Crawford, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 07:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Crawford; Richland FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of southwest Wisconsin, including the following areas, Crawford and Richland. * Until 6 PM CDT this evening. * Additional thunderstorms are expected at times today. Heavy rainfall from these storms, along with saturated soils from recent rain, will cause conditions favorable for flash flooding.
Crawford County, WIweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Crawford, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 07:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Crawford; Richland FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of southwest Wisconsin, including the following areas, Crawford and Richland. * Until 6 PM CDT this evening. * Additional thunderstorms are expected at times today. Heavy rainfall from these storms, along with saturated soils from recent rain, will cause conditions favorable for flash flooding.
Hunterdon County, NJweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hunterdon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 10:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hunterdon FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1115 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN HUNTERDON, SOUTHERN NORTHAMPTON, BUCKS, AND NORTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Yankton County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yankton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yankton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR WESTERN LINCOLN...NORTHEASTERN YANKTON AND SOUTHERN TURNER COUNTIES At 408 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Chancellor to near Viborg, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...At 4:07 pm, trained weather spotter reported wind gusts to 70 mph 6 WSW of Hurley. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near Chancellor around 415 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Lennox. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy