Special Weather Statement issued for Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 16:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-21 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Inland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Escambia, northwestern Okaloosa and northeastern Santa Rosa Counties through 800 PM CDT At 653 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles southeast of Riverview, or 13 miles southeast of Brewton, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Baker. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH